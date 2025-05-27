Jim Ross surgery update

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Jim Ross underwent colon surgery on Tuesday. His podcast partner Conrad Thompson provided an update via social media.

Just heard from @rmorfnyc that JR’s surgery went well and they hope to have successfully removed all of his cancer this morning! Please keep @JRsBBQ in your thoughts and prayers as he begins his recovery! ♥️ https://t.co/P1n91ebuRj — Conrad the Mortgage Guy (@HeyHeyItsConrad) May 27, 2025

Powell’s POV: That’s great news. Here’s wishing JR the very best in his recovery and in his goal of appearing at AEW All In Texas on July 12.