Jim Ross surgery update

May 27, 2025

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Jim Ross underwent colon surgery on Tuesday. His podcast partner Conrad Thompson provided an update via social media.

Powell’s POV: That’s great news. Here’s wishing JR the very best in his recovery and in his goal of appearing at AEW All In Texas on July 12.

