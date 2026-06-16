TNA re-signs Tasha Steelz

CategoriesImpact News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

TNA issued the following press release on Tuesday to announce that Tasha Steelz has re-signed with the company.

TNA Wrestling confirmed today that it has re-signed Tasha Steelz, as first reported by Instinct Culture.

A loyal, trusted member of Order 4, Tasha is a former Knockouts World Champion and two-time Knockouts World Tag Team Champion. She made her pro wrestling debut in 2016 and first appeared in TNA Wrestling in 2019.

Tasha and all the stars of TNA Wrestling head to Boston for Slammiversary, the summertime showcase event on Sunday, June 28, at Agganis Arena on the campus of Boston University.

Also appearing at Slammiversary: The Hardys, TNA Wrestling World Champion Mike Santana, TNA Knockouts World Champion Léi Yǐng Lee, TNA X-Division Champion Cedric Alexander, TNA International Champion Mustafa Ali and the TNA Knockouts World Tag Team Champions, The Elegance Brand. Also confirmed to appear in Boston for Slammiversary: Nic Nemeth, Moose, Ricky Sosa, Brian Myers, Bear Bronson, Eddie Edwards, Xia Brookside and more. Plus, Amazing Red will be at Slammiversary.

Powell’s POV: Steelz is a versatile talent who has clicked as a babyface and a heel wrestler, and she’s been very good in more of a managerial role in Order 4.

(Jason Powell, founder and editor of ProWrestling.net, has covered pro wrestling full-time dating back to 1997. He hosts a weekly podcast, Pro Wrestling Boom, and also appears regularly on the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast. Reach him via email at dotnetjason@gmail.com and on social media via @prowrestlingnet.bsky.social or x.com/prowrestlingnet. For his full bio and information on this website, click here.)