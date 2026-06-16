WWE Night of Champions lineup: The updated card for next weekend’s PLE in Saudi Arabia

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for the WWE Night of Champions event that will be held on Saturday, June 27, in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, at Kingdom Arena.

-Oba Femi vs. Je’Von Evans or Jey Uso in the King of the Ring tournament final

-Iyo Sky vs. Charlotte Flair or Liv Morgan in the Queen of the Ring tournament final

-Bron Breakker vs. Seth Rollins in a steel cage match

Powell’s POV: The tournament winners will earn world championship matches at SummerSlam. The premium live event will stream on ESPN Unlimited (or Netflix internationally) noonCT/1ET. The first hour of the show will be simulcast on ESPN. My same-day audio review will be available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).