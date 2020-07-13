7/13 WWE Raw Results: Powell’s live review of Sasha Banks and Bayley vs. The Kabuki Warriors for the WWE Women’s Tag Titles, Seth Rollins vs. Kevin Owens, Randy Orton vs. R-Truth, Andrade and Angel Garza vs. The Viking Raiders

CategoriesMUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER TV REVIEWS WWE TV Reviews

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE Raw (Episode 1,416)

Taped Saturday in Orlando, Florida at the WWE Performance Center

Aired July 13, 2020 on USA Network

[Hour One] The Raw opening aired and then the broadcast team of Tom Phillips, Byron Saxton, and Samoa Joe hyped the previously advertised matches…

MVP stood in the ring and hosted VIP Lounge. MVP introduced Dolph Ziggler as the man who took Drew McIntyre in when he was a bum on the street. He said McIntyre is so ungrateful that he won’t even thank Ziggler.

Dolph Ziggler entered to the worst entrance theme in pro wrestling while the broadcast team played up his title match. Phillips said Ziggler has indicated that he will wait until Extreme Rules to name the stipulation of his match with McIntyre. Footage aired of last week’s angle involving McIntyre, Ziggler, and Heath Slater.

MVP praised Ziggler for not revealing the stipulation of his match with McIntyre. MVP said it’s good strategy and it’s exactly what he would have done. Ziggler said he picked McIntyre out of obscurity and brought him to Raw, then taught him everything he knows. Ziggler complained that McIntyre never gives him credit and claimed he wouldn’t be WWE Champion without him.

Ziggler said McIntyre would be an unemployed loser begging for a handout if it wasn’t for him. MVP said McIntyre wouldn’t do it, so he would, and then he thanked Ziggler for all he’s done. Ziggler said the lack of gratitude is the same reason why McIntyre will lose his title.

WWE Champion Drew McIntyre made his entrance. McIntyre said he was sorry to break up the ass kissing session. McIntyre said he’s done a lot of soul searching after last week and came to the conclusion that Ziggler uses people. He said Ziggler used him as his hired gun and muscle.

McIntyre said Ziggler is one of the most talented in-ring performers around. Ziggler interrupted him, but McIntyre told him to shut up. He said he would hurt Ziggler and make him regret the day he picked up the phone and called to get him to come to Raw. McIntyre said that whatever happens on Sunday is on Ziggler.

McIntyre said he couldn’t wait until Sunday and said he needed some action. McIntyre knocked Ziggler down with a punch, then head-faked MVP, who flinched. MVP helped Ziggler up while MVP departed the ring…

Powell’s POV: A good segment with MVP and Ziggler using solid heel logic while McIntyre showed good fire while making his match with Ziggler feel personal. Hey, what if the stipulation is that the loser must change his entrance music?!? With my luck, Ziggler would win the WWE Championship and they’d get rid of the solid McIntyre entrance theme instead.

Charly Caruso stood backstage and interviewed Andrade, Angel Garza, and Zelina Vega. Caruso noted the animosity between Andrade and Garza and asked how they could get on the same page before facing the Viking Raiders.

Vega took the question and said no man can measure up to her men. Garza did his usual flirting with Caruso and pulled out a Rose while saying he could beat both of his opponents, then corrected himself to say “we” could beat them both. Andrade said that he would have Garza’s back if he had his, and then they would win the Raw Tag Titles.

The Viking Raiders entered the picture. Erik said the Viking Raiders have been the most dominant team on Raw for over a year. He said that because Andrade and Garza attacked the Street Profits, they would run through them. Caruso acted smitten with Ivar, who took the rose out of Garza’s hands and handed it to her. Garza looked taken aback… [C]

Powell’s POV: There was some decent mic work, but I continue to dislike the way Caruso is scripted to look so unprofessional by being smitten with the wrestlers.

1. “The Viking Raiders” Erik and Ivar vs. Andrade and Angel Garza (w/Zelina Vega) in an elimination match. Phillips narrated highlights of last week’s six-man tag match from last week, which featured Randy Orton choking Garza after he had issues with Andrade. Andrade and Garza started the match wearing t-shirts.

Andrade was apprehensive before tagging Garza into the match. Garza tore off his pants and threw them at Ivar, who avoided them and tagged in Erik, who blasted Garza with a punch and then a knee to the head. Andrade checked in and hit double knees on Erik. Andrade followed up with a hammerlock DDT. Erik was eliminated when pinned by Andrade. [C]

Andrade shoved Ivar into the corner. Garza tagged himself in, which upset Andrade. Ivar dumped Andrade to ringside and set up for a suicide dive, but Garza hit him with a dropkick from the apron. Andrade and Garza fist bumped one another at ringside, then Ivar performed a suicide dive onto them.

Back inside the ring, Ivar put Garza down with a clothesline. Andrade made a blind tag. Ivar threw a spin kick that Garza ducked, causing Andrade to take the kick. Andrade was pinned and eliminated by Ivar.

The match came down to Ivar vs. Garza. Ivar had Garza pinned after a spin kick, but Andrade was still at ringside and put Garza’s foot on the bottom rope. Moments later, Garza caught Erik in the corner and powerbombed and pinned him to win the match…

Andrade and Angel Garza defeated The Viking Raiders in 9:25 in an elimination match.

Powell’s POV: An enjoyable and well worked elimination match. I haven’t really understood the storyline friction between Andrade and Garza at times, but I must admit that it’s made their act more entertaining in terms of wondering whether they can stay on the same page.

Backstage, Sarah Schreiber was going to interview Ruby Riott, but Peyton Royce and Billie Kay showed up and taunted Riott. Eventually, Riott threatened to punch them. Royce said their scheduled tag match would end up being a handicap match because Riott doesn’t have any friends. Bianca Belair showed up. Riott introduced Belair as the EST of WWE. Belair explained the meaning and of EST and said she would be the greatest tag partner on this night…

Powell’s POV: Belair has been rescued from WWE Main Event. Here’s hoping that Shayna Baszler won’t be far behind.

2. Bianca Belair and Ruby Riott vs. “The IIconics” Peyton Royce and Billie Kay. The IIconics’s entrance was not televised. Riott was isolated by the heels until she made a hot tag to Belair, who worked over Kay. Belair had Kay pinned, but Royce broke it up. Riott took out Royce with a kick, then Belair hit the KOD on Kay and pinned her…

Bianca Belair and Ruby Riott defeated The IIconics in 3:30.

Powell’s POV: It was nice to see Belair back on the main show. She showed her usual flashy charisma. I’m not complaining that Belair got the win by any means, but I actually expected the IIconics to beat Riott since it seems like the long term plan is still to reunite Riott and Liv Morgan for a feud with Royce and Kay. I guess I should have reconsidered my prediction once the IIconics’ entrance wasn’t televised.

Backstage, a confused R-Truth thought he’d been challenged to a match by Ric Flair. Ricochet and Cedric Alexander explained by Truth had been challenged to a match by Flair on behalf of Randy Orton. Truth bumped into Akira Tozawa and told him he needed to teach him how to become a black best in a matter of minutes. Tozawa told him no, then rolled him up. A referee showed up and made a two count. The ninjas showed up, but Ricochet and Alexander stood by Truth, who told Tozawa to meet him in the ring… [C]

Akira Tozawa and the ninjas were in the ring. R-Truth made his entrance. Once in the ring, Truth said he came out by himself while Tozawa had three ninjas. Shayna Baszler made her entrance and entered the ring. Tozawa hid behind the ninjas. Baszler destroyed the three ninjas. “I’m out,” Tozawa declared before leaving the ring. Baszler turned and glared at R-Truth. “I’ll let myself out,” Truth told Baszler before leaving the ring and heading to the back.

Baszler said she’s been patient. She said she’s let everyone have their fun and now she’s done. She said all the weak-minded female champions have been fooling themselves that they are in control. Baszler said the Queen of Spades is back to shatter the illusion with a hard dose of reality. “And I am that reality,” Baszler said to close…

Powell’s POV: Ask and ye shall receive! I seriously had no idea that Baszler was returning tonight. WWE could build a division around Baszler and Belair, so this is definitely a good night for the Raw women’s division.

Footage aired from last week of Rey Mysterio announcing the “eye for an eye” stipulation for his match against Seth Rollins at Extreme Rules…

Backstage, Seth Rollins asked Murphy what was troubling him. Murphy asked if “eye for an eye” meant they would literally try to blind one another. Rollins said Murphy needed to understand that nothing of significance happens without sacrifice. Rollins told Murphy that Mysterio asked for this. Rollins told Murphy to focus on his match with Aleister Black, then said he had a message to deliver… [C]