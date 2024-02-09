TNA Impact preview: The card for Thursday’s show

IF YOU STARTED PWBOOM PODCAST AUDIO, CLICK SPEAKER ICON (on the right half of the purple podcast box above) TO MUTE BEFORE LEAVING BROWSER WINDOW

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

TNA is advertising the following matches and events for Thursday’s Impact Wrestling television show.

-TNA World Champion Moose vs. Kushida

-“ABC” Ace Austin and Chris Bey vs. “Grizzled Young Veterans” James Drake and Zack Gibson in the second match of the best of three series for the TNA Tag Titles (GYV lead 1-0)

-Crazzy Steve vs. Rhino for the Digital Media Championship

-Frankie Kazarian vs. Jake Something

-Ash By Elegance speaks

Powell’s POV: TNA Impact airs Thursdays on AXS TV at 7CT/8ET. John Moore’s weekly TNA Impact reviews are available on Fridays along with my TNA Impact Hit List and exclusive audio reviews for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).