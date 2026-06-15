WWE Raw results (6/15): Powell’s live review of Oba Femi vs. Dominik Mysterio and Iyo Sky vs. Raquel Rodriguez in KQOTR semifinal matches, Roman Reigns’ appearance, Chad Gable vs. Rusev

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By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE Raw (Episode 1,725)

Baltimore, Maryland, at CFG Bank Arena

Streamed live June 15, 2026, on Netflix

[Hour One] Joe Tessitore opened the show and set up a video package that recapped Jey Uso winning a four-way King of the Ring tournament match on Smackdown to advance to the semifinals…

Tessitore was joined on commentary by Corey Graves… Roman Reigns, Jimmy Uso, and Jey Uso were shown arriving outside the building. They greeted one another and headed inside, where the usual crew member handed Reigns the World Heavyweight Championship. “There he is,” Reigns said before a quick handshake with Jacob Fatu.

Reigns’ entrance music played as Reigns, the Usos, and Fatu walked through the Gorilla Position and headed to the ring while being introduced by ring announcer Alicia Taylor. Tessitore said it was a sold-out crowd.

Powell’s POV: WrestleTix listed the venue as being set up for 11,549 with 11,454 tickets distributed. There are 11,777 seats on the map. The last time WWE ran the venue, 11,168 tickets were distributed for the August 5, 2024, Raw television show.

Eleven minutes into the show, Reigns told the fans to acknowledge him. Reigns had the crowd acknowledge Jey for advancing in the King of the Ring tournament. Reigns said people accuse him of playing favorites with Jey. Reigns said if it wasn’t for Big Jim, there would be no Tribal Chief and no Bloodline. Reigns had the crowd acknowledge Jimmy.

“Fatu” chants broke out. Jey played up that there was one person who had not been acknowledged, then declared that there was one person “who needs to acknowledge us.” Reigns said it sounded like they had a problem. Reigns and the Usos turned and faced Fatu. Reigns asked if Fatu didn’t want to listen to or acknowledge the Usos.

Fatu ripped the microphone out of Roman’s hand. Jey got upset, but Reigns held him back. “When it comes to Jey and Jimmy, do I listen to them?” Fatu asked. “Hell no. The only person that I acknowledge is my OTC Roman Reigns.” Fatu handed the microphone back to Reigns.

“Good, we don’t need Yes-men around here,” Reigns said. Roman called for his assistant, who had a small wooden box. Reigns took an ulafala-like necklace out of the crate. Reigns said there are whispers that the Bloodline is getting back together.

Roman said the Bloodline has always been here and is forever. He cited the Wild Samoans running the territories, Yokozuka being world champion, Rikishi “dancing his ass off, Umaga headlining WrestleMania, the Usos becoming the greatest tag team, the birth of the Tribal Chief, and when his kids are teaming with Fatu’s kids twenty years from now, it’s all the Bloodline.

Reigns said he’s heard Fatu say he’s always been an outsider. Reigns said no more. “Jacob, welcome to the family business,” Reigns said. “Jacob, welcome to the Bloodline.” Reigns put the necklace on Fatu, which didn’t please Jey. Reigns held up his index finger. Fatu did the same. Jimmy spoke with Jey and then took his place, and finally Jey joined them…

Tessitore and Graves checked in from their broadcast table. Tessitore noted that he was filling in for Michael Cole, who had the week off. Tessitore noted that actor and comedian Eric Andre was in the crowd. Reigns and Jimmy both shook hands with Andre, but Jey blew him off. Andre reached out and patted Fatu on the back and then touched his ulafala.

Fatu pulled Andre over the barricade while Graves said it was a mistake to touch the ulafala. Fatu threw Andre inside the ring. Fatu went up top, but Adam Pearce and several producers came out and stood in his way. Pearce wanted Reigns to talk Fatu down, but Reigns gave him the go-ahead. Fatu hit Andre with a top rope splash.

Reigns, the Usos, and Fatu left the ring. “One more time,” Reigns said. Fatu returned to the ring and performed another top rope splash. Reigns looked into the camera and said that if you want it, you can get it, but if you force their hand, they’ll take it all… [C]

Powell’s POV: The tell that this was probably more than a typical celebrity appearance was that Eric Andre sat in the front row next to the entrance aisle, whereas the celebrities typically sit on the other side of the ring. Reigns and Fatu’s actions were heelish, but the live crowd didn’t see it that way based on their cheers.

An ad aired for SummerSlam on August 1-2 in Minneapolis… The broadcast team recapped highlights from Fatu attacking Eric Andre… Iky Sky made her entrance, and then Raquel Rodriguez’s entrance followed…

1. Iyo Sky vs. Raquel Rodriguez in a Queen of the Ring semifinal match. At ringside, Rodriguez put Sky over her shoulder and dropped her face on top of the barricade. Rodriguez threw Sky back inside the ring. Sky fired back with some punches and then put her in a standing guillotine, but Rodriguez powered out of the hold with a suplex. Ske came back briefly and went for a suicide dive, but Rodriguez caught her and tossed her into the ring post. [C]

Sky avoided Rodriguez’s corkscrew elbow from the middle rope. Rodriguez went to the first rope, but Sky pulled Rodriguez’s face into the ring post. Sky slipped under Rodriguez before powerbombing her. Sky followed up with Over The Moonsault and scored the pin…

Iyo Sky defeated Raquel Rodriguez in 10:15 to advance to the Queen of the Ring tournament final.

The updated brackets were shown. Sky will face the winner of the Liv Morgan vs. Charlotte Flair semifinal match that will be held on Friday’s Smackdown…

Powell’s POV: So much for the Judgment Day finals of Raquel Rodriguez vs. Liv Morgan, and Dominik Mysterio vs. former member Finn Balor.

The broadcast team hyped the previously advertised matches. They also replayed footage of Oba Femi getting the better of Dominik Mysterio and JD McDonagh on last week’s show…

Backstage, Roxanne Perez guaranteed Liv Morgan that Charlotte Flair would not be 100 percent for their match on Friday. Liv entered Danhausen’s lab and wanted him to curse Oba Femi before his match with Dominik Mysterio. Danhausen said she could put him in her music video and give her human money. Morgan left the lab… [C]

A video package recapped Danhausen’s antics involving the New York Knicks during their run to the NBA Championship… Tessitore pointed out a Roman Reigns tweet acknowledging the Knicks…

Powell’s POV: Danhausen uncursing the Knicks, only to have them win their first NBA Championship since 1973, couldn’t have worked out any better for him or WWE.

Seth Rollins was featured in a promo video calling for a steel cage match with Bron Breakker at Night of Champions…

Raw General Manager Adam Pearce told Lyra Valkyria that he had to finalize some things, but something is going to happen. She got excited before she exited, and then LA Knight showed up. Knight complained about the way he lost the four-way King of the Ring match on Smackdown. Knight told Pearce that he was going to keep doing things his way…

The broadcast team hyped a charity auction for El Grande American’s signed and match-worn mask…

Backstage, Jackie Redmond interviewed Chad Gable, who spoke about starting the process of making amends last week. He said he was going to continue to do that after his match. Gable left the interview area and encountered Maxxine Dupri speaking with Austin Theory. Gable walked away and then made his entrance to new music… [C]

[Hour Two] Tessitore hyped Sunday’s Night’s Main Event for Sunday, September 6, in Atlanta… The end of Rusev’s entrance was shown…

2. Chad Gable vs. Rusev (w/Ethan Page). A graphic listed a 1CGT/2ET start time of next Monday’s Raw in London. Rusev jumped out to a quick start. Gable rallied with a suplex. Gable went for an ankle lock, but Rusev slipped away and went to the floor. Gable followed, only to be shoved into the ring post. Rusev suplexed Gable on the floor and then returned to the ring for a moment to break the referee’s count.

Gable picked up Rusev and dumped him on the broadcast table. Gable tossed Rusev back inside the ring. Page distracted Gable, who was knocked off the apron to the floor by Rusev. Page motioned for Rusev to act quickly, and then Rusev rushed to the floor and performed a fallaway slam that sent Gable over the broadcast table. [C]