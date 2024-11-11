WWE Smackdown preview: Two title matches set for Friday’s show

CategoriesWWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for Friday’s WWE Smackdown.

-“Motor City Machine Guns” Alex Shelley and Chris Sabin vs. “The Street Profits” Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins for the WWE Tag Team Titles

-Nia Jax vs. Naomi for the WWE Women’s Championship

Powell's POV: Smackdown will be live on Friday from Milwaukee, Wisconsin at Fiserv Forum.