AEW Collision lineup: The card for Saturday’s show (Albany reports needed)

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and segments are advertised for Saturday’s AEW Collision.

-Mariah May vs. Anna Jay in a No DQ match for the AEW Women’s Championship

-“The Acclaimed” Max Caster and Anthony Bowens vs. Rush and Dralistico in a qualifying match for a spot in the four-way match for the AEW Tag Team Titles at Full Gear

-Daniel Garcia vs. Johnny TV

Powell’s POV: Collision will be taped Thursday in Albany, New York at MVP Arena. We are looking for reports or basic results from the taping via dotnetjason@gmail.com. The show airs Saturday on TNT at 7CT/8ET. Will Pruett’s weekly audio reviews are available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).