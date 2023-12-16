AEW Collision lineup: Continental Classic matches set for tonight’s TNT show

IF YOU STARTED PWBOOM PODCAST AUDIO, CLICK SPEAKER ICON (on the right half of the purple podcast box above) TO MUTE BEFORE LEAVING BROWSER WINDOW

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and segments are advertised for tonight’s edition of AEW Collision.

-Brody King vs. Bryan Danielson in a Continental Classic tournament Blue League match

-Andrade El Idolo vs. Claudio Castagnoli in a Continental Classic tournament Blue League match

-Eddie Kingston vs. Daniel Garcia in a Continental Classic tournament Blue League match

-Orange Cassidy vs. Bryan Keith for the AEW International Championship

Powell’s POV: Collision carries the Winter is Coming theme and will be live from Garland, Texas at the Curtis Culwell Center. Join me for my live review of Collision as the show airs on TNT at 7CT/8ET. Will Pruett’s exclusive audio review of Collision will be available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons) on Friday night or Saturday morning.