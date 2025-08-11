What's happening...

Current WWE PLE home Peacock announces subscription price increases

August 11, 2025

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Peacock announced the following subscription price increases on Monday.

-Premium is moving from $7.99 to $10.99 per month

-Premium Plus will increase from $13.99 to $16.99 per month

-Premium annual increases from $79.99 to $109.99

-Premium Plus annual moves from $139.99 to $169.99

Powell’s POV: This move goes into effect during each subscriber’s next billing cycle, and will temporarily affect wrestling fans who have Peacock for WWE premium live events. It was announced last week that WWE PLEs will move to ESPN’s new streaming app in early 2026.

