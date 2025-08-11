Karrion Kross and Scarlett announce their WWE contracts have expired, accepting independent bookings

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Karrion Kross and Scarlett posted the following messages on social media.

See you all again soon.

My time in WWE has been an incredible ride, and I can truly say it’s been the best locker room I’ve ever been part of. These people aren’t just coworkers, they’re family. I love you all, and I’ll deeply miss seeing you every week.

To the fans, you’ve never just been a crowd.…

— Scarlett Bordeaux (@Lady_Scarlett13) August 11, 2025