Karrion Kross and Scarlett announce their WWE contracts have expired, accepting independent bookings

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
Karrion Kross and Scarlett posted the following messages on social media.
Hey… life is fighting, right?
Now accepting bookings:
Business@killerkross.com
See you all again soon.
⏳
— Kevin Robert Kesar (@realKILLERkross) August 11, 2025
My time in WWE has been an incredible ride, and I can truly say it’s been the best locker room I’ve ever been part of. These people aren’t just coworkers, they’re family. I love you all, and I’ll deeply miss seeing you every week.
To the fans, you’ve never just been a crowd.…
— Scarlett Bordeaux (@Lady_Scarlett13) August 11, 2025
Powell’s POV: Kross and Scarlett also posted a social media video that can be viewed below. There’s a lot of suspicion that this is a work and that the couple will stay in WWE. I’m not sure what is happening, but Kross and Scarlett have generated a lot of social media buzz lately, and I’m looking forward to seeing whatever comes next.
