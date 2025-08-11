What's happening...

Karrion Kross and Scarlett announce their WWE contracts have expired, accepting independent bookings

August 11, 2025

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Karrion Kross and Scarlett posted the following messages on social media.

Powell’s POV: Kross and Scarlett also posted a social media video that can be viewed below. There’s a lot of suspicion that this is a work and that the couple will stay in WWE. I’m not sure what is happening, but Kross and Scarlett have generated a lot of social media buzz lately, and I’m looking forward to seeing whatever comes next.

Listen to "Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast" on Spreaker.

WE VALUE YOUR PRIVACY

PRIVACY POLICY INFO HERE

Topics

Related Posts

Be the first to comment

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.