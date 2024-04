WWE announces 22 new live events

IF YOU STARTED PWBOOM PODCAST AUDIO, CLICK SPEAKER ICON (on the right half of the purple podcast box above) TO MUTE BEFORE LEAVING BROWSER WINDOW

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE issued the following press release on Friday to announce new live events.

STAMFORD, Conn., April 5, 2024 – WWE®, part of TKO Group Holdings (NYSE: TKO), today announced 22 live events as part of the company’s 2024 touring schedule. Tickets for each live event, including individual tickets for Money In The Bank on Saturday, July 6, go on sale next Friday, April 12 at 10 a.m. local.

Friday, June 21, 2024 Chicago Friday Night Smackdown Allstate Arena Friday, June 28, 2024 New York Friday Night Smackdown Madison Square Garden Friday, July 5, 2024 Toronto Friday Night SmackDown (Individual Tickets) Scotiabank Arena Saturday, July 6, 2024 Toronto Money in the Bank (Individual Tickets) Scotiabank Arena Sunday, July 7, 2024 Toronto NXT Heatwave (Individual Tickets) Scotiabank Arena Monday, August 5, 2024 Baltimore Monday Night RAW CFG Bank Arena Monday, August 12, 2024 Austin, Texas Monday Night RAW Moody Center Friday, August 16, 2024 Orlando, Fla. Friday Night Smackdown KIA Center Saturday, August 17, 2024 Lakeland, Fla. SuperShow Summer Tour RP Funding Center Sunday, August 18, 2024 Ft Myers, Fla. SuperShow Summer Tour Hertz Arena Monday, August 19, 2024 Ft Lauderdale, Fla. Monday Night RAW Amerant Bank Arena Friday, August 23, 2024 Washington D.C. Friday Night Smackdown Capital One Arena Monday, August 26, 2024 Providence, R.I. Monday Night RAW Amica Mutual Pavilion Friday, September 6, 2024 Edmonton, AB Friday Night Smackdown Rogers Place Monday, September 9, 2024 Calgary, AB Monday Night RAW Scotiabank Saddledome Friday, September 13, 2024 Seattle Friday Night Smackdown Climate Pledge Arene Saturday, September 14, 2024 Kennewick, Wash. SuperShow Toyota Center Sunday, September 15, 2024 Boise, Idaho SuperShow Extra Mile Arena Monday, September 16, 2024 Portland, Ore. Monday Night RAW Moda Center Friday, September 20, 2024 Sacramento, Calif. Friday Night Smackdown Golden1 Center Monday, September 23, 2024 Ontario, CA Monday Night RAW Toyota Arena Friday, September 27, 2024 Oklahoma City, Okla. Friday Night Smackdown Paycom Center Saturday, September 28, 2024 Columbus, Ga. SuperShow Columbus Civic Center Sunday, September 29, 2024 Huntsville, Ala. SuperShow Von Braun Civic Center Monday, September 30, 2024 Evansville, Ind. Monday Night RAW Ford Center

Powell’s POV: We are looking for reports on all WWE live events. If you attend a show, you are encouraged to send a report or even the basic results to dotnetjason@gmail.com