ROH on HonorClub results (4/4): Robinson’s review of ROH Tag Champs Matt Taven and Mike Bennett vs. The Infantry in a Proving Ground match, Evil Uno vs. London Lightning

IF YOU STARTED PWBOOM PODCAST AUDIO, CLICK SPEAKER ICON (on the right half of the purple podcast box above) TO MUTE BEFORE LEAVING BROWSER WINDOW

CategoriesMUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER ROH TV Reviews TV REVIEWS

By Sam Robinson, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@altaine)

Ring of Honor on HonorClub (Episode 58)

Taped March 30, 2024 in London, Ontario at Budweiser Gardens

Streamed April 5, 2024 on HonorClub

Ian Riccaboni and Caprice Coleman were on commentary, and Bobby Cruise was the ring announcer…

*Unless otherwise noted, all matches started and ended with the Code of Honor handshake…

We started the show with a rundown of matches for later including Nick Comoroto vs. Lee Johnson and Anna Jay vs Nikita. We’re also getting a sit-down interview with Mark Briscoe and Eddie Kingston.

1. ROH Tag Team Champions “Undisputed Kingdom” Matt Taven and Mike Bennett vs. “The Infantry” Shawn Dean and Carlie Bravo in a Proving Ground Match. The Code of Honor was waved off. Bravo and Taven had a feeling out process with headlocks and hammerlocks until Dean tagged in and Taven took a double arm drag. Dean continued the work with an arm drag and arm bar. Bravo back in and hit the double ax handle to the held arm. Taven got a blind tag and Bennett hit a dropkick to the knee. Taven distracted the ref while Bravo had Bennett rolled up for a visual nearfall the ref missed. Dean came in and hit a dropkick to the face and then he and Bennett traded chops in the corner. Dean hit a scoop slam in the middle of the ring and hit his big elbow drop for a two count.

Another blind tag for UK, but Dean got Taven with a rollup for a two count. Infantry hit an execution backbreaker out of the corner for a two count. Bravo hit a running forearm in the corner, but then ate a dropkick from Taven. While Taven posed, Dean tagged in and hit a dropkick. Bennett in and he ate a dropkick too. Infantry hit a double dropkick on both men and tried to dive on UK on the floor, but had to settle for a barricade smash. Back in the ring Infantry tried some sunset flips but UK rolled through and Taven hit Just the Tip on Bravo. UK hit a pop up Boston Bayonett on Dean. UK put Dean in the tree of woe and Bennett hit a dropkick to the face. Dean got a quick roll up on Taven for a one count and then hit a step up enzuigiri. Bennett tagged in and stopped the tag out. Quick tags from UK in the corner.

Dean fought out and hit another rollup on Taven for a two count. Dean hit a sunset flip for another two count on Taven. Dean hit a DDT and planted Taven, but Bennett pulled Bravo off the apron and smashed Bravo into the ring apron. Bennett then hit a DVD on the apron to Dean which Taven got a two count on. Bennett hit a suplex but Taven missed the frog splash off the top and Dean got the hot tag. Bravo came in with forearms and back body drops. Bravo hit the Carlie Crossover that dumped both UK members to ringside and he dove on them. Bravo hit a rolling flatliner for a two count. Infantry set up for Boot Camp but Taven pulled Bravo outside and then Taven hit a springboard moonsault for a two count on Dean. The bell rang and the ten minute time limit expired. Bravo came into the ring, and UK ran off as the ring announcer said they get a title shot.

“The Infantry” Shawn Dean and Carlie Bravo reached the time limit to complete the Proving Ground Challenge with ROH Tag Team Champions Matt Taven and Mike Bennett.

After the match, Bravo said they wanted their at Supercard of Honor…

Robinson’s Ruminations: This was a good tag match, and I’d love to see what these two teams can do at Supercard of Honor.

Backstage, Kyle Fletcher was about to cut a promo on Lee Johnson, but Johnson came in and told him to say it to his face. Fletcher talked about his win in Survival of the Fittest, and even called out Johnson being the first eliminated. Fletcher said he’ll be the best one day, and Johnson will be nothing. Johnson said that Fletcher hasn’t been coming to ROH and told Fletcher about his win streak. Johnson said he’s a new man. Fletcher said Johnson is never taking the belt from him…

2. Anna Jay vs. Nikita. No televised entrance for Nikita. The first few rows of the crowd were nearly empty for this match. Jay hit a shoulder block and a hook kick. Jay ran into a drop toe hold into the corner and Nikita smashed Jay’s head into the turnbuckle. Nikita did a rope choke. Jay came right back with a snap suplex and a running back elbow. Jay hit a running clothesline and an elbow in the corner. Jay hit a spin kick and then a Gory bomb to get the three count.

Anna Jay defeated Nikita by pinfall.

Robinson’s Ruminations: Hello squash match my old friend. Jay is a fine worker. There was nothing wrong or too exciting here.

Footage aired from “earlier this week” of Johnny TV and Taya Valkyrie interrupting Dalton Castle’s New Boys talent search. Jerry Lynn said there will be a Fight Without Honor between TV and Castle at Supercard of Honor…

Backstage, Castle delivered a screaming, shouting promo and said he’s going to destroy TV…

A promo aired from Johnny TV from a parking lot saying that Castle isn’t TV Ready. TV said get ready to sink further, because he’s going to do terrible things to Castle. TV said “Honor Sucks”…

3. Nick Comoroto vs. Lee Johnson. Comoroto is still looking kind of sad on his entrance. This match had a nice full crowd to play to, but Johnson is still getting little to no reaction. Johnson worked over Comoroto in the corner with some chops. Comoroto got dumped over the ropes, but skinned the cat. Johnson drop kicked him to ringside and dove onto him. Johnson went to the top for the flying nothing and Comoroto hit a big running back elbow. Comoroto called Jacobi Watts onto the stage who came out in his cowboy hat and with his book. The crowd chanted “shave your body” at Comoroto.

Comoroto threw Johnson hard into the buckle. Comoroto hit a scoop slam and elbow drop. Comoroto locked in a neck vice and Johnson powered out. Johnson avoided a charging Comoroto who hit the buckle hard. Johnson tried for a suplex and actually got a shallow one. Johnson tried for his reverse DDT but Comoroto fought out with a Claw and a clothesline. Comoroto called for the end of the match, but let more “shave your body” chants distract him. Johnson rolled up Comoroto for a two count. Johnson hit a superkick and enzuigiri and went up top. Comroto followed him up but Johnson fought him off and hit a frog splash to the back for the pinfall.

Lee Johnnson defeated Nick Comoroto by pinfall.

Robinson’s Ruminations: There was some piped in crowd noise in this match. The crowd didn’t look nearly as enthused as the sound made it seem. Another fine match for Johnson, but still not connecting the way you want your “lead” babyface to connect.

Backstage, Lexi asked “The Baby Boys” Griff Garrison and Cole Karter how they can keep up their momentum. Garrison said they just have to be themselves, and to thank Maria. Karter said it’s terrible Maria isn’t here and that they don’t know where she is. Serpentico came in and said he’d tell them where Maria is if they sign and date a document, and Karter did without hesitation while Garrison looked on, concerned. Serpentico said he has no idea where Maria is, but he’ll see them tomorrow for the match they just signed up for at Supercard…

4. Nyla Rose vs. Alexia Nicole. No entrance for Nicole. Rose slapped Nicole for the code of honor and hit a big knee lift early. Rose beal tossed Nicole across the ring and hit a senton splash. Nicole came back with a shotgun dropkick that barely staggered Rose. Nicole tried a middle rope dropkick but got a big boot for her effort. Rose hit a torture rack cutter to get the pinfall.

Nyla Rose defeated Alexia Nicole by pinfall.

Robinson’s Ruminations: Another squash match. Sadly it seemed like Rose may have actually blasted Nicole with that boot. It happens.

Backstage, Jacoby Watts interrupted an interview with Lexi and Nick Comoroto. Watts promised Comoroto that his guidance will help Comoroto better. Comoroto shook his hand but still looked sad and pensive about it…

5. Evil Uno vs. London Lightning. This match was in front of a darkened crowd. Uno got scolded by the ref for pulling hair on the lockup and said he’d never do it again, only to go right back to it. Uno and the ref argued about the hair pulling. Lightning slapped Uno in the face and tried a shoulder block, but Uno stuffed it and hit one of his own. Uno returned the face slap and choked Lightning in the corner with a boot choke. Uno hit a running splash and clothesline. Uno chopped Lightning and played to the camera. Lightning got a kick to the shin and a suplex. Lightning got in a little offense to the deafening silence of the crowd.

Uno tried to make a comeback, but Lightning ran around the ring, and Uno gave chase. Uno was too smart to fall for the elbow drop. Lightning maintained control and got a two count off of a double ax handle drop. Lightning chopped Uno and Uno asked for more and swiveled his hip. Uno hit a running chop and some forearms. Uno beal tossed Lightning twice across the ring. Uno caught a kick and handed the foot to the ref so he could hit a neckbreaker. Lightning hit a spinebuster and teased a sharpshooter but got kicked off. Lightning hit a dropkick and set up for the next thing, but Uno blasted him with a running mafia kick. Uno went up top and hit a swan dive. Uno then hit Something Evil for the pinfall.

Evil Uno defeated London Lightning by pinfall.

Robinson’s Ruminations: A showcase win for Uno and yet Lightning had a great showing. He’s got a ton of potential and I want to see more of him.

A video package aired on The Premier Athletes, who were training in an MMA gym…

Lexi Nair and Bille Starkz stood in the ring and Lexi ran down Athena and Billie’s matches at Supercard. Bille asked if she wins, but Athena loses does that make her the minion overlord. Athena immediately made her entrance. Billie apologized, but Athena waved it off. Lexi ran down Athena’s accomplishments but then ran down Shida’s accomplishments too. Athena got in Lexi’s face about exposing her “secrets”. Athena said she’s not afraid of Shida and who cares if Shida beat her in the past.

Lexi announced Hikaru Shida and she made her entrance to come down to the ring for the contract signing. Shida said she didn’t come alone and Queen Aminanta made her entrance and came down to the ring to join Shida. Aminiata said that she and Billie went through hell in the tournament to get here, and said she hopes Billie is ready to fight. Billie said she’s more than ready and is waiting to crush Aminata. Athena cut in and said this is about her, and “lets get this over with so I can go to the mall.” Athena quickly signed the contract and passed it to Shida who did the same.

Shida took the mic and said that she can’t be fooled, and she knows that Athena is afraid of her. Shida said she is in the head of Athena, and Athena did look nervous. Athena slapped Shida and things broke down fast. Aminata got dumped to ringside and MIT did the double team on Shida. Athena set up the table in the corner. Aminanta came back in and cleared Billie and that let Shida stomp Athena into the table which didn’t break so she suplexed Athena into the table which broke that time…

Robinson’s Ruminations: An effective contract signing segment. It set up both matches nicely. If I was a betting man, considering both faces stood tall at the end of this segment, I’d bet on Billie and Athena.

A rundown of all the matches for Supercard of Honor was shown…

A sit-down interview aired with Briscoe and Kingston with Lexi in the middle as moderator. Lexi asked Briscoe what it would mean for him to win the title. Briscoe said it’ll be 11 years to the day that Jay Briscoe won his first ROH world title. Briscoe said he’s been in ROH since day one, even before he was old enough to wrestle. Briscoe said that it would mean everything to win the title and make Jay proud. Lexi asked Kingston what it would mean to retain his title.

Kingston said old Eddie would find a bottle to drown his recent loss in, but Brsicoe deserves him at 100 percent. Kingston ran down former ROH champions and talked about the lineage of the title. He said he’s proud to be one of those champions. Kingston said ROH was always the goal before AEW opened up. Kingston said he tells the new generation that they wouldn’t survive the old Philly. Kingston said “with all due respect, I can’t lose to you. I will Man Up.” Kingston said he wants Jay to look down and cheer them both on when they give 1,000 percent. Kingston said he loves Mark but for his sobriety he can’t lose to him. The men shook hands.

Robinson’s Ruminations: That was a pretty good segment. It certainly didn’t give me the chills like last week did, but it was good. I wish we had had more time with Eddie talking about being sober.

6. Christopher Daniels, Matt Sydal, and Jack Cartwheel vs. Action Andretti and “Top Flight” Dante and Darius Martin. Dante and Cartwheel did a feeling out process with come cartwheel escapes and missed big kicks and they went to a stalemate with it and shook hands. Sydal and Darius came in and Darius got a bunch of nearfall roll ups on Sydal, and Sydal responded with a big spin kick to the face. Daniels hit an STO and Sydal hit a standing spiral tap so Daniels could get a two count on Darius. Top Flight hit a blind tag and a dropdown DDT combo on Daniels. Andretti came in and hit a standing moonsault for a two count on Daniels. Andretti and Darius hit some tandem offense that ended with a splash from Darius that got a two count on Daniels. Andretti hit a scoop slam and got a two count on Daniels.

Andretti hit a superkick and tried a springboard move, but Daniels got the knees up. Daniels hit a DVD and Sydal got the hot tag. Sydal hit a bunch of kicks on Top Flight. Sydal hit an air raid crash on Dante for a two count. Darius cut Sydal off with an enzuigiri and Dante got a roll up for a two count. Sydal got the tag to Cartwheel and he came in to fight with Andretti. Cartwheel cartwheeled out of a flying head scissors. Cartwheel hit a cartwheel powerslam for a broken up nearfall. Andretti hit a back elbow on Cartwheel and Sydal. Andretti hit a huge around the world DDT on Cartwheel but Daniels came right in. Top flight hit a DDT combo move on Daniels. Andretti flip dove onto Daniels and Sydal at ringside. Cartwheel dumped Darius to ringside and tried to dive on him, but Top Flight cut him off with superkick and Andretti hit a 450 off the top onto Cartwheel to get the pinfall.

Action Andretti and “Top Flight” Dante and Darius Martin defeated Matt Sydal, Christopher Daniels and Jack Cartwheel by pinfall.

Robinson’s Ruminations: A fun high flying six man tag match. The more I see matches like these, the more I realize they are like candy. Fun and exciting in the moment, but not fulfilling, and leaving you numb to other things because your tastes have been overloaded.

The overall show was fine, but largely more of the same we’ve been getting. The bright spots were the set ups for the two world title matches, mostly because they were different from the norm. They were both basic pro wrestling, and there’s nothing wrong with that. My ROH on HonorClub audio reviews are available weekly for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).