The Rock admits to urinating in bottles on movie sets, cries BS on other claims

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson is featured in a new GQ feature and addressed a number of negative claims made about him in an April piece by TheWrap.com. Johnson confirmed to GQ that he has urinated in water bottles on movie sets to save time. “Yeah, that happens,” Johnson said.

Johnson also conceded that he’s been late to movie sets. “Yeah, that happens too,” he said. “But not that amount, by the way. That was a bananas amount. That’s crazy. Ridiculous.” Johnson also referred the controversy “bullshit.” Read more at GQ.com.

Powell’s POV: Red One co-star Chris Evans and the movie’s director Jake Kasdan had positive things to say in the GQ piece about their working experiences with Johnson. The bottle confirmation is getting all the headlines, but Johnson also spoke about his complicated relationship with his late father Rocky Johnson and a lot more during this lengthy piece.