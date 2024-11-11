DDT X TJPW X Defy Wrestling “Triangular” results (11/10): Vetter’s review of Mike Bailey and Mao vs. Sinner & Saint, Miyu Yamashita vs. Gringo Loco vs. Nick Wayne for the DDT Title, Konosuke Takeshita vs. Yuni

CategoriesMISC PPV Reports NEWS TICKER PPV REPORTS

DDT X TJPW X Defy Wrestling “Triangular”

Streamed on TrillerTV+

November 10, 2024 from Seattle, Washington at Washington Hall

This is the third show in about 30 hours here. Rich Bocchini, Veda Scott, and Ethan HD provided commentary. The crowd was probably 500 or so again, which is great considering most of these fans were here for the doubleheader on Saturday, too.

1. Rika Tatsumi, Arisu Endo, and Yuki Aino vs. Vert Vixen, Yuki Kamifuki, and Moka Miyamoto. Rika’s team offered handshakes but then all tried kicks. Vert tied Endo in the Tree of Woe and kicked her in her exposed waist. Moka, wearing a traditional dress, bodyslammed Endo and tied her on the mat. Vert hit a kick to Rika’s face. Rika is in metallic white or silver, and she hit a flying hip attack on Vert for a neafall at 6:30. Endo hit a flying knee on Vert for a nearfall. Vert hit a sit-out powerbomb to pin Endo. Good match; I wish I knew all these Japanese talents better.

Vixen, Yuki Kamifuki, and Moka Miyamoto defeated Rika Tatsumi, Arisu Endo, and Yuki Aino at 8:31.

2. Bryan Keith vs. Shota. These two were teammates last night and each wound up accidentally hitting one another, and they fought after they lost. Again, this is NOT NJPW’s Shota Umino. I was surprised when I saw Keith wrestle live that he was much shorter than I expected (listed at 5’9″ and that may be an embellishment), but he has a height advantage here on the diminutive Shota, listed at 5’3″. They immediately traded chops. “It looks like they’ve thrown wrestling out the window,” Ethan HD said as the chop exchange continued. Shota hit a dive through the ropes. He hit a second dive at 1:30. In the ring, Keith hit a bodyslam and took control. Shota charged but Keith caught him with a knee. Keith then nailed the Emerald Tiger Driver for a believable nearfall at 6:30, and Bryan was in disbelief he didn’t win there. Shota hit a Lungblower move to the chin for a nearfall. Keith hit a jumping headbutt as Shota was on the ropes. Keith hit a Diamond Dust flipping stunner out of the corner for the pin.

Bryan Keith defeated Shota at 8:00 even.

3. Amira and Danika Della Rouge vs. Zara Zakher and Maki Itoh. I’ll reiterate that Zara just got a WWE ID contract, and she opened against Amira, with them trading shoulder blocks, then forearm strikes. Ito entered at 1:30, but Amira dropped her with a shoulder tackle. Purple-haired Danika kicked Maki in the back while standing on the apron, allowing her team to take over. Amira hit a snap suplex on Itoh for a nearfall. Itoh finally hit a DDT on Danika, and she made the hot tag to Zara at 5:30, who hit an enzuigiri on Amira, then a back suplex for a nearfall. Danika hit a faceplant on Zara. Zara hit her backflip-into-a-stunner at 7:00 and that got a pop. Itoh suplexed Danika into a corner, then she hit a Facewash kick. Zara hit a German Suplex on Danika, then a dive through the ropes onto Amira. This allowed Itoh to nail a flying DDT to pin Danika.

Maki Itoh and Zara Zakher defeated Danika Della Rouge and Amira at 8:38.

4. Danshoku Dieno and Randy Myers vs. Daisuke Sasaki and Kohei Kinoshita. Dieno again kissed any willing men in the crowd on the way to the ring. All four immediately brawled. Dieno immediately pulled down his trunks to reveal a thong and he sat on Kohei’s face. Myers is in his full Joker makeup today. Kohei shoved a leg of a chair into Dieno’s rear, earning a “you sick f—!” chant at 2:00. Daisuke’s team worked over Myers in the ring. The lights went out at 4:00, and Yoshihiko, the life-sized mannequin, was thrown into the ring to ‘join the match,’ and the crowd played along, chanting “holy shit!” Everyone started flipping the doll and selling for it. Myers kissed Sasaki to stun him, then he hit a DDT. Myers and Dieno kissed, then they also kissed Sasaki. More kissing of everyone. Kohei took off his trunks to reveal a very tiny thong, as he has joined sides with Dieno and Myers. The ref got thrown into the butts of several competitors, then Kohei was thrown. The ref called for the bell, clearly upset at being used as a weapon! Not my style of match.

Danshoku Dieno and Randy Myers vs. Daisuke Sasaki and Kohei Kinoshita went to a no-contest at 9:36.

5. Mizuki and Wakana Uehara vs. Suzume and Miu Watanabe. Suzume is blonde and she wore her yellow-and-black, and she opened against Wakana, in light blue-and-orange gear, and Suzume hit a dropkick. Miu, dressed in pink, hit a double bodyslam! She hit a backbreaker over her knee on Uehara at 3:00 for a nearfall. Suzume tied up Wakana’s ankle. Mizuki hit a top-rope crossbody block on Suzume for a nearfall at 5:00, and they traded rollups. Mizuki hit a head-scissors takedown on Watanabe. Suzume hit a splash and Watanabe made the cover for a nearfall. Miu did a Claudio-style Giant Swing at 7:30 that got a huge pop. “She could help train astronauts,” Bocchini said. Uehara hit a handspring-back-elbow for a nearfall on Miu. Mizuki and Miu traded forearm strikes. Wakana tied up Miu on the mat and cranked on her left arm at 10:00, but Suzume made the save. Miu nailed a Teardrop faceplant to pin Wakana.

Suzume and Miu Watanabe defeated Mizuki and Wakana Uehara at 10:32.



6. Marina Shafir vs. Shoko Nakajima for the Defy Women’s Title. Shoko made the challenge on Saturday. They shook hands and Marina has a big height advantage. Shoko tried some forearm strikes that had little effect. They traded submission holds on the mat, and Shafir slammed her to the mat at 3:30. They got up and traded strikes. Shafir tied her in the ropes and hit some Yes Kicks to the chest, then she stood on her cheek and got a nearfall at 6:00. Shoko hit a suplex and was fired up. Shoko dove through the ropes, then she hit a flip dive through the ropes. She hit a top-rope missile dropkick at 9:00. Shafir applied a front guillotine choke and turned it into a double-underhook suplex.

Marina hit some kicks to the legs to knock Shoko down, then she tied Shoko in a Bow-and-Arrow, and she turned it into a rear-naked choke, then into a cross-armbreaker. They traded rollup attempts. Shafir went back to a rear-naked choke in the center of the ring, but Shoko escaped and got another nearfall. Shoko hit a huracanrana for a believable nearfall. Shoko hit a 619, then a Northern Lights Suplex for a nearfall at 13:00. She hit a DDT but didn’t go for a cover. She missed a top-rope senton; Shafir immediately hit a flying kick, then she slammed Shoko to the mat and applied the Mother’s Milk submission hold against her chest, and Shoko tapped out. That was a really good match; I imagine Shafir hasn’t had too many matches that have gone this long and she had a compelling bout.

Marina Shafir defeated Shoko Nakajima to retain the Defy Women’s Title at 14:18.

7. Konosuke Takeshita vs. Yuni. Again, Yuni is just 16 and he is much shorter and thinner. He hit a dropkick and a huracanrana to open. He hit a flip dive to the floor on Konosuke. In the ring, he hit a DDT for a nearfall at 1:00. Takeshita tossed him across the ring and nailed a Mafia Kick, then a LOUD chop. They went to the floor, where Takeshita tossed Yuni onto rows of open chairs at 3:00, earning a “You sick f—!” chant. In the ring, Takeshita stomped on him and was in charge, hitting a HIGH backbody drop that popped the crowd. Yuni hit some forearm strikes and a dropkick at 5:30, but it only staggered Takeshita. Yuni hit a bodyslam and celebrated. He hit another huracanrana and he peeled off his shirt.

Yuni hit a top-rope moonsault to the floor at 8:00. In the ring, Yuni went for a handspring move, but Takeshita clocked him in the back. Yuni hit a Frankensteiner. Takeshita hit a vicious, spinning Blue Thunder Bomb at 9:30. Yuni hit a Meteora double knees to the collarbone for a nearfall. He hit a moonsault press with his foot striking Takeshita hard near the left ear. Yuni hit a top-rope huracanrana move for a nearfall at 11:00. Takeshita hit a Mafia Kick; Yuni hit a hard forearm. Takeshita hit a hard running knee and scored the pin. While there was no doubt on who was winning, this was a great big man/little man bout.

Konosuke Takeshita defeated Yuni at 12:12.

8. Miyu Yamashita vs. Gringo Loco vs. Nick Wayne for the DDT Title. Miyu won this title a day ago, and both men challenged her immediately after she won it. I assumed this was the main event. Wayne sat on the mat and invited Miyu to kick him in the spine; she sat down so he could return the blow. He hit a flying European Uppercut. Loco re-entered the ring and hit a standing moonsault on Wayne. Gringo and Yamashita now traded forearm strikes, and she hit some kicks. Loco hit a top-rope moonsault onto Miyu for a nearfall at 4:30. Loco hit a flipping axe kick on Wayne. She hit a flying clothesline on Loco at 7:00, and she went back and forth, hitting kicks on each man.

Miyu bodyslammed Wayne onto the ring apron. Loco ran on the floor and hit a Death Valley Driver into the rows of chairs, and everyone was down at 9:30. All three dove back into the ring to avoid a count-out, and they traded forearm strikes. Wayne hit a stunner on Miyu. Loco hit a Wayne’s World fadeaway stunner on Nick for a nearfall, and everyone was down at 13:30. (None of the commentators pointed out he hit Nick’s own move on him.) Wayne hit a DDT on Loco, then a snap Dragon Suplex on Miyu for a believable nearfall, but Loco made the save. Wayne hit a Code Red on Loco for a nearfall at 15:00. Miyu hit a German Suplex on Wayne, then a Skull Kick. Loco nailed a piledriver move for a nearfall on Miyu. She kicked Loco in the ear. Gringo nailed a Base Bomb (spinning second-rope powerbomb) on Miyu and pinned her! New champion!

Gringo Loco defeated Miyu Yamashita and Nick Wayne to win the DDT Pro Title at 17:08.

9. “Sinner & Saint” Judas Icarus & Travis Williams vs. “Moonlight Express” Mao & Mike Bailey. Presumably S&S were at the TNA tapings a day ago, as they weren’t here. Bailey and Judas opened; these two had the Defy match of the year a couple years ago. Mao and Williams tied up each other’s arms. They all hit dropkicks and had a standoff at 2:00. Rich started talking about that stellar Bailey-Judas match. They brawled to the floor, with Bailey pairing off with Judas. Mao and Williams fought over to a wall. They all got back into the ring at 6:00. Mao and Bailey hit stereo spin kicks to the head, and Bailey hit a standing moonsault. Judas hit a Death Valley Driver on Mao.

Williams hit a back suplex on Mao for a nearfall at 8:00 and he tied up Mao on the mat. Judas nailed a running Penalty Kick for a nearfall. Mao hit a flying stunner on Judas, but he couldn’t make the hot tag. Mao hit a senton on both at 10:00. Bailey entered and hit his Speedball kicks on Williams, then a running Shooting Star Press for a nearfall. Bailey and Judas traded chops, and Judas stomped on Mike’s toes. They hit stereo kicks to each other’s head. Icarus hit a Rebound Clothesline and they were both down at 12:30. Williams and Mao tagged back in. Williams chopped him to the mat but Mao kipped up and gave him the middle finger. Mao hit a flip dive to the floor onto S&S, and Bailey immediately hit his Triangle Moonsault at 14:00.

In the ring, Bailey hit a Poison Rana on Williams. Mao and Bailey hit team knee strikes on Williams. Judas hit a Sunset Powerbomb on Mao. S&S stomped on Bailey and Mao. Bailey and Mao hit stereo Green Tea Plunges (mid-ring Spanish Fly). Bailey and Mao climbed the same corner, locked arms, and hit a team moonsault to the floor onto S&S at 17:00. Crazy! In the ring, Williams hit a running knee. Bailey nailed a Tornado Kick on Judas, then the Ultima Weapon for a nearfall. Mao hit a top-rope 450 Splash at 20:00, and all four were down, and we got a “this is awesome!” chant. Mao and Bailey hit stereo kicks to Judas’ head. Williams tied Bailey in an Octopus Stretch, then he bodyslammed Mike. Judas hit a Poison Rana. Judas hit a faceplant on Bailey, then Judas hit a running kick to the face of an upside-down Bailey and pinned him! Stellar match.

“Sinner & Saint” Judas Icarus and Travis Williams pinned Mike Bailey and Mao at 22:06.

* Bailey and Mao were alone in the ring and Bailey apologized for them losing. Mao said they are losers but it’s okay. The crowd chanted “Please come back!” at Mao.

Final Thoughts: What a show and what a great weekend of three shows. A stellar main event takes best of the night, the three-way was really good for second and I didn’t expect Gringo to win the title just one day after Yamashita won it. Takeshita-Yuni was great and easily takes third. That’s an amazing back-to-back-to-back stretch. I can do without the gay comedy match and mixing in a mannequin, but the crowd loved it. If you have Triller+, these are must-watch shows.