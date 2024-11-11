Vetter’s Blog: Notes on the WWE ID program signees

CategoriesCHRIS VETTER MUST-READ LIST VIEWPOINTS

By Chris Vetter, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@chrisvetter73)

I wrote a blog on Tuesday with my list of candidates for the WWE ID program that can read here.

Since then, WWE has announced the first nine independent wrestlers to receive a WWE ID contract.

– Jack Cartwheel (renamed Jack Summit)

– Zara Zhaker

– Zayda Steel

– Sam Holloway

– Marcus Mathers

– Bryce Donovan

– Gal

– Sean Legacy

– Cappuccino Jones

– Ice Williams

I purposely listed Cartwheel, Steel, Zakher, Mathers and Holloway first, as those five were all on my list of top indy prospects.

So, let’s discuss the other four.

* Bryce Donovan is a regular in Wrestling Open and Create-A-Pro in the Northeast indy scene. He’s tall, maybe 6’1″ or 6’2″, and he’s had five AEW matches: three singles losses to MJF, Jack Swagger and Wheeler Yuta, and two multi-man matches.

Donovan routinely teamed with Bobby Orlando as “The Shook Crew.” After they failed to win the Wrestling Open tag titles, they broke up, and Donovan has come back with a great heel character. I’m a fan, and not surprised to see his name on this list. Cagematch.net shows Bryce has competed in 69 matches this year.

* Gal, formely known as Gal Barkay, also is frequent competitor at Wrestling Open in Massachusetts. The Israeli has a great physique — he recently won a body-building competition, and when he’s heel, he wears his medals around his neck. He’s a great smug heel, and I’ve consistently praised his matches, so I am not surprised at all to see him getting an ID contract. Gal is a six-year pro, but he’s only had 29 matches this year, and I feel like I’ve seen a high percentage of them.

* Ice Williams is a tall, athletic Black man with a frame similar to EJ Nduka. I’ve seen him compete in Las Vegas-based Future Stars of Wrestling. Booker T hand-delivered him the ID contract. Here is what I wrote in my review of a Nov. 24, 2023, FSW show. “ Shogun and Ice Williams aren’t known nationally but they are above-average, muscular men and very good at the prevalent WWE style.“

* Sean Legacy, age 28, competes regularly in Georgia and I’ve liked what I’ve seen of him. He’s made the trek to Wrestling Open twice and actually faced Bryce Donovan in a match there on May 23, 2024. Legacy also has toured Japan with NOAH, and he’s had just one AEW match, a loss to Will Hobbs in September 2020.