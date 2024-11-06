Vetter’s Blog: WWE ID prospect list

By Chris Vetter, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@chrisvetter73)
WWE has announced it is starting a “WWE ID” program, which calls for developing the top independent wrestlers across the country.
“WWE ID will identify the top independent wrestling prospects with an official ‘WWE ID Prospect’ designation and support their development journey,” the WWE website states. “WWE ID will give fans the opportunity to follow the paths of these standout prospects on the independent wrestling scene through curated, behind-the-scenes content, as well as highlights and matches showcased across WWE’s social media platforms.”
If Paul Levesque or Shawn Michaels called me today and asked for advice, I would tell them these 25 men and 10 women who compete regularly in the U.S. or Canada and should be the top signees. I opted to keep the list to wrestlers I’ve seen in the United States/Canada indy scene, rather than expand and include others from Europe and Japan.
Almost everyone on this list is in their 20s. Yes, WWE has signed some older independent wrestlers (Damian Priest for example!), I am steering away from top talent in their mid-30s I really like, such as Gringo Loco, Alex Zayne, Kevin Blackwood, Brick Savage, Royce Isaacs, Shazza McKenzie, Shane Mercer, and Tony Deppen.
Obviously, also not listed here are anyone I believe is already under a contract to AEW/ROH, NWA, MLW or TNA.
I want to stress this is not a ranking; the first name is not my “number one pick.”
NOTE: All match totals come from cagematch.net. Also, ages come from that website. If it isn’t listed in my write-up it is because it wasn’t posted on cagematch.net.
Zilla Fatu. The son of Umaga has wrestled 33 matches this year, along with just two in 2023. He just gets it. He has the right look, the demeanor, and has been a great in-ring competitor. He has predominantly competed in Game Changer Wrestling but recently had a dispute there and is not there moving forward. He has history with Booker T’s “Reality of Wrestling,” and he seems to be a no-brainer to sign with someone soon.
Calvin Tankman. He has competed on TV for MLW, and he’s been everywhere from Deadlock Pro Wrestling in North Carolina, West Coast Pro Wrestling in San Francisco, Freelance Pro in Chicago, and Glory Pro Wrestling in St. Louis. He moves well for being 350 pounds or so, and he’s a fierce competitor. Despite being around a few years, he is listed at age 29, and he’s had 43 matches this year.
Titus Alexander. One of the stars of the West Coast, Titus made a mark in Pro Wrestling Guerrilla, West Coast Pro, and also has traveled to Japan several times to compete in NOAH. He has dazzled against Mike Bailey in Deadlock Pro and he’s had a handful of AEW TV matches. At age 24, he’s wrestled in 58 matches this year.
Starboy Charlie. Like Titus, Charlie has been a star on the West Coast. He’s a bit younger at age 21, and has competed in 38 matches this year. He’s recently been teaming with Titus Alexander, and he’s been in GCW, Defy, and also competed in Japan for NOAH and Marvelous.
Alec Price. The “Northeast Beast” has been a true workhorse this year. It is not uncommon to see him wrestle in Massachusetts on a Thursday night, wrestle on the West Coast the next day, then back to the East Coast by Saturday. He gets it; he manages to be both a great babyface and a hated heel, depending on what is needed that day. At age 26, he has competed in a whopping 118 matches in 2024. Quite simply, he’s in demand.
Jordan Oliver. Oliver tore his ACL this summer so he won’t be back in action until early 2025. He’s at about 6’1″ and has shown he can have great matches with guys taller and smaller than him. His tag team with Nick Wayne was a great highlight of GCW throughout 2022 and 2023, and Oliver spent nearly all winter last year competing across Japan and Europe. He previously was in MLW, but he has put on a great deal of muscle and filled out since then. Yes, he’s currently out, but he was a top pick before his injury. At age 25, Oliver reached 68 matches by July 5 when he shut down due to injury. He had 133 in 2023.
Marcus Mathers. Like Price, he has worked an insane schedule in 2024, working 108 matches so far. At age 21, Mathers has worked GCW, most of the Northeast indies and into Chicago, and has made a couple tours in Japan. He briefly worked in MLW, but that was a while ago and it doesn’t appear he’s under contract. He’s got great babyface fire and is definitely one to watch.
Galeno Del Mal. So many luchadors are interchangeable; many of them are really good, but Galeno stands out. The 23-year-old is 6’5″ and 297 pounds, and every time I’ve seen him, he pops the crowd with his ability to hit dives like luchadors half his size. Among his 76 matches this year includes tours of NOAH and GLEAT in Japan along with a handful of GCW appearances.
Davey Bang. Bang has been teaming with August Matthews as a top-tier Chicago-based tag team. I know this may sound harsh, but Bang is the Michaels of the team and August strikes me as the Jannetty. Bang has put on some good size and has really stood out in some recent singles matches. He is a five-year pro and has competed in 69 matches this year.
Sam Holloway. Holloway has the look and size of Julius Creed and has what appears to be a good amateur background. He’s tall, listed at 6’9″ and 264 pounds, and has competed in Cleveland-based AIW and recently competed in a lot of Northeast indies. At age 24, he’s had 59 matches this year.
Ricky Smokes & Brad Baylor. I’m listing these two together, as their “Swipe Right” tag team has really taken off. They are great, cocky heels you love to boo. Baylor’s age isn’t listed but I believe he’s 20; he’s had 51 matches this year. Smokes is 24 and has competed in 62 matches this year. This is one of two tag teams on my list, where I’m bringing in both guys on a team.
Adam Priest. The short mat technician has been a star in the South this year. Like Calvin Tankman, it feels like he’s been around a long time, but he’s only 28. He has recently broken out with matches on the West Coast, and he’s now up to 47 matches this year.
Diego Hill. Sticking with the Deep South, North Carolina-based Hill is a great high-flyer and striker, competing from Georgia to Massachusetts this year, along with being brought to California for Prestige. One of my personal favorites and one of the reasons I started watching Deadlock Pro. The four-year pro was trained by Colby Corino and has now competed in 43 matches this year.
Bojack. The 350-pound beast does often compete alongside Diego Hill and he’s also been a standout in Deadlock Pro and across the South. He moves well for his size and just has a believable moveset. At age 23, he’s had 33 matches this year.
Jack Cartwheel. The high-flyer has impressed in GCW and a handful of AEW/ROH TV matches. I understand he’s also competed in NWA (I admittedly no longer watch NWA.) The five-year pro has competed in 55 matches this year including in Australia, Canada, UK and Mexico. I hate the ‘Cartwheel’ name, but he has a fun and infectious way of working in cartwheels into his offense. I also find that he can be a good babyface or a pesky Chad Gable-style heel, too.
London Lightning. A standout for C*4 Wrestling in Canada, London has put on good size in the past year and has had competitive matches on AEW/ROH TV. He had his debut match in November 2022 and has competed in 50 matches this year.
Ichiban. The masked light-hearted Ichiban always reminds me of El Generico. He consistently delivers great matches in the Northeast and has made a handful of appearances in Deadlock Pro, too. Still just 24 years old, Ichiban has competed in an impressive 94 matches this year.
Dezmond Cole. The “Big Boofa,” Cole is short and bald and reminds me of Ricochet, and like Ichiban, has carried Wrestling Open/Beyond Wrestling this year. At age 26, he has competed in 62 matches this year.
Blake Christian. The only guy on this list who previously held an NXT contract, Blake immediately went back to the indies and carried GCW’s world title for a full year, taking on wrestlers of all ages, sizes and genders, and was consistently great, even as he turned heel (and I consider him a natural babyface.) He had a standout singles match against Will Ospreay in Warrior Wrestling a couple years ago, and he competed in NJPW’s “Best of Super Juniors” earlier this year. Of all the guys cut from NXT, he’s the one who deserves another look. Still just 27, Blake has competed in 56 matches this year.
Myron Reed. Like Jordan Oliver, he competed in MLW when he was younger. He has competed a lot recently in GCW and Wrestling Revolver and has always been treated as a member of “The Rascalz.” He also is just 27 and has competed in 61 matches this year.
Dustin Waller & Kylon King. The Miracle Generation carried the IWTV Tag Team Titles for more than a year and have competed up and down the East Coast, into Canada where they eventually lost the belts, and also have made a trek to California. These two mesh well together and are both deserving. Waller, 22, has been a workhorse this year with 97 matches. King, 22, also has competed in 68 matches this year, mostly teaming with Waller.
Koda Hernandez. A standout in the Chicago scene who recently has wrestled guys like Robbie Eagles, Jake Something and Homicide. The three-year-pro has competed in 37 matches this year and has felt like he’s been on the verge of breaking out.
Jordan Cruz. Cruz has great size and has competed for New Japan Strong and up and down the West Coast. Cruz is 27 and has competed in 45 matches this year. Cruz recently suffered an injury that will keep him out of action.
Here are 10 women who should be considered:
Megan Bayne. Bayne is about 5’11” and is incredibly strong. After returning from a tour for Stardom in Japan, she has routinely competed against men as well as top-tier women, from Limitless Wrestling to GCW. The 26-year-old star has competed in 68 matches this year and is easily the top female name on my list.
Vert Vixen. Vixen competes across Texas and the West Coast and has looked sharp in the Uprising Women’s Wrestling shows in Illinois and has made a few AEW/ROH TV appearances. To me, she is just behind Bayne as the top female indy wrestler in the country. The drawback is she is 34, but she is so polished in the ring. She’s had 38 matches this year.
Maggie Lee. Lee just had a match in TNA as “Maggie Moore,” and she’s competed from St. Louis to Chicago and recently traveled to Maine to compete in Limitless Wrestling. She’s a former volleyball player and at 5’11” or so, she is a standout athlete that towers over most of her female competitors. I believe she is in her early 20s and has competed in 58 matches this year.
Zayda Steel. Steel has appeared in MLW but I don’t believe she’s under contract. She just returned from a lengthy tour for Marigold in Japan. She’s very much like Chelsea Greene, combining good ring skills and a bit of sex appeal. At age 21, she has competed in 43 matches this year.
Hyan. I have frequently compared Hyan in her in-ring look, style, demeanor, to Deonna Purrazzo. She recently appeared in TNA and has competed in U.S. indies across the country. I believe she is still in Japan right now on a tour. Hyan is a 10-year pro and has competed in 40 matches this year.
Viva Van. Viva stands out as different as she is a Vietnamese female star. She also mixes in a lot of sex appeal into her gimmick, but she can certainly go in the ring. The ‘feud’ she had with Man Like Dereiss in GCW this year, which began over Wrestlemania weekend and continued at a show in Los Angeles, was a fun highlight that fans followed on the indy scene. The six-year-pro has competed in 37 matches this year, including three in AEW.
Kylie Rae. Rae had a decent run in TNA a few years ago, and had one WWE Main Event match recently. She took some time off, became a mom, is proud of her sobriety, and is better than ever. I have repeatedly written that she is the “female comeback wrestler of the year” and has been competing from coast to coast since her return from maternity leave in March. At age 32, she’s had 34 matches this year after just four in early 2023 when she stepped away due to pregnancy.
Jessica Roden. Also known as J-Rod, she’s tall and athletic; think the athleticism of Katana Chance but taller and stronger. She has impressed every time I’ve seen her, whether it’s in the Uprising and Dreamwave shows in Illinois or on an all-women’s show in California.
Brooke Havok. Havok graduated from the Nightmare Factory and she uses a Cross Rhodes swinging faceplant as her finisher. She has competed in AEW/ROH of late, and has had several GCW matches, and is clearly vastly improved in the ring. She’s had some knee injuries but seems to have recovered fairly well from those. At age 25, Brooke has had 53 matches this year.
Zara Zakher. The short powerhouse is a hard-hitter and last weekend had a standout match against Masha Slamovich in GCW. While I’ve only seen about eight matches from her, up and down the California indy scene, Zara also has already competed in Japan. At age 22, she’s competed in 47 matches this year.
I certainly could have made a longer list, but these 35 athletes are names I look for when I check out the lineup of an indy show. I fully expect many of these names to wind up in a major promotion in coming years, and wouldn’t be surprised if several become official WWE ID athletes.
Your knowledge of the independent scene is truly impressive. Thanks for all the reviews you do