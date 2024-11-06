Vetter’s Blog: WWE ID prospect list

Bojack. The 350-pound beast does often compete alongside Diego Hill and he’s also been a standout in Deadlock Pro and across the South. He moves well for his size and just has a believable moveset. At age 23, he’s had 33 matches this year.

Jack Cartwheel. The high-flyer has impressed in GCW and a handful of AEW/ROH TV matches. I understand he’s also competed in NWA (I admittedly no longer watch NWA.) The five-year pro has competed in 55 matches this year including in Australia, Canada, UK and Mexico. I hate the ‘Cartwheel’ name, but he has a fun and infectious way of working in cartwheels into his offense. I also find that he can be a good babyface or a pesky Chad Gable-style heel, too.

London Lightning. A standout for C*4 Wrestling in Canada, London has put on good size in the past year and has had competitive matches on AEW/ROH TV. He had his debut match in November 2022 and has competed in 50 matches this year.

Ichiban. The masked light-hearted Ichiban always reminds me of El Generico. He consistently delivers great matches in the Northeast and has made a handful of appearances in Deadlock Pro, too. Still just 24 years old, Ichiban has competed in an impressive 94 matches this year.

Dezmond Cole. The “Big Boofa,” Cole is short and bald and reminds me of Ricochet, and like Ichiban, has carried Wrestling Open/Beyond Wrestling this year. At age 26, he has competed in 62 matches this year.

Blake Christian. The only guy on this list who previously held an NXT contract, Blake immediately went back to the indies and carried GCW’s world title for a full year, taking on wrestlers of all ages, sizes and genders, and was consistently great, even as he turned heel (and I consider him a natural babyface.) He had a standout singles match against Will Ospreay in Warrior Wrestling a couple years ago, and he competed in NJPW’s “Best of Super Juniors” earlier this year. Of all the guys cut from NXT, he’s the one who deserves another look. Still just 27, Blake has competed in 56 matches this year.

Myron Reed. Like Jordan Oliver, he competed in MLW when he was younger. He has competed a lot recently in GCW and Wrestling Revolver and has always been treated as a member of “The Rascalz.” He also is just 27 and has competed in 61 matches this year.

Dustin Waller & Kylon King. The Miracle Generation carried the IWTV Tag Team Titles for more than a year and have competed up and down the East Coast, into Canada where they eventually lost the belts, and also have made a trek to California. These two mesh well together and are both deserving. Waller, 22, has been a workhorse this year with 97 matches. King, 22, also has competed in 68 matches this year, mostly teaming with Waller.

Koda Hernandez. A standout in the Chicago scene who recently has wrestled guys like Robbie Eagles, Jake Something and Homicide. The three-year-pro has competed in 37 matches this year and has felt like he’s been on the verge of breaking out.

Jordan Cruz. Cruz has great size and has competed for New Japan Strong and up and down the West Coast. Cruz is 27 and has competed in 45 matches this year. Cruz recently suffered an injury that will keep him out of action.

Here are 10 women who should be considered:

Megan Bayne. Bayne is about 5’11” and is incredibly strong. After returning from a tour for Stardom in Japan, she has routinely competed against men as well as top-tier women, from Limitless Wrestling to GCW. The 26-year-old star has competed in 68 matches this year and is easily the top female name on my list.

Vert Vixen. Vixen competes across Texas and the West Coast and has looked sharp in the Uprising Women’s Wrestling shows in Illinois and has made a few AEW/ROH TV appearances. To me, she is just behind Bayne as the top female indy wrestler in the country. The drawback is she is 34, but she is so polished in the ring. She’s had 38 matches this year.

Maggie Lee. Lee just had a match in TNA as “Maggie Moore,” and she’s competed from St. Louis to Chicago and recently traveled to Maine to compete in Limitless Wrestling. She’s a former volleyball player and at 5’11” or so, she is a standout athlete that towers over most of her female competitors. I believe she is in her early 20s and has competed in 58 matches this year.

Zayda Steel. Steel has appeared in MLW but I don’t believe she’s under contract. She just returned from a lengthy tour for Marigold in Japan. She’s very much like Chelsea Greene, combining good ring skills and a bit of sex appeal. At age 21, she has competed in 43 matches this year.

Hyan. I have frequently compared Hyan in her in-ring look, style, demeanor, to Deonna Purrazzo. She recently appeared in TNA and has competed in U.S. indies across the country. I believe she is still in Japan right now on a tour. Hyan is a 10-year pro and has competed in 40 matches this year.

Viva Van. Viva stands out as different as she is a Vietnamese female star. She also mixes in a lot of sex appeal into her gimmick, but she can certainly go in the ring. The ‘feud’ she had with Man Like Dereiss in GCW this year, which began over Wrestlemania weekend and continued at a show in Los Angeles, was a fun highlight that fans followed on the indy scene. The six-year-pro has competed in 37 matches this year, including three in AEW.

Kylie Rae. Rae had a decent run in TNA a few years ago, and had one WWE Main Event match recently. She took some time off, became a mom, is proud of her sobriety, and is better than ever. I have repeatedly written that she is the “female comeback wrestler of the year” and has been competing from coast to coast since her return from maternity leave in March. At age 32, she’s had 34 matches this year after just four in early 2023 when she stepped away due to pregnancy.

Jessica Roden. Also known as J-Rod, she’s tall and athletic; think the athleticism of Katana Chance but taller and stronger. She has impressed every time I’ve seen her, whether it’s in the Uprising and Dreamwave shows in Illinois or on an all-women’s show in California.

Brooke Havok. Havok graduated from the Nightmare Factory and she uses a Cross Rhodes swinging faceplant as her finisher. She has competed in AEW/ROH of late, and has had several GCW matches, and is clearly vastly improved in the ring. She’s had some knee injuries but seems to have recovered fairly well from those. At age 25, Brooke has had 53 matches this year.

Zara Zakher. The short powerhouse is a hard-hitter and last weekend had a standout match against Masha Slamovich in GCW. While I’ve only seen about eight matches from her, up and down the California indy scene, Zara also has already competed in Japan. At age 22, she’s competed in 47 matches this year.

I certainly could have made a longer list, but these 35 athletes are names I look for when I check out the lineup of an indy show. I fully expect many of these names to wind up in a major promotion in coming years, and wouldn’t be surprised if several become official WWE ID athletes.