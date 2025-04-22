WWE Smackdown rating for the WrestleMania 41 go-home show

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE Friday Night Smackdown finished with an average of 1.741 million viewers for USA Network, according to ProgrammingInsider.com. The number was up compared to the previous episode’s 1.551 million viewership average.

Powell’s POV: Friday’s Smackdown finished with a 0.55 rating in the 18-49 demographic, up compared to the previous week’s 0.45 rating. Big increases for the WrestleMania go-home show despite it airing against an NBA playoffs play-in game. One year earlier, the April 19, 2024 edition of Smackdown on Fox produced 2.333 million viewers and a 0.63 rating.