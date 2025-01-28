JD McDonagh provides injury update following WWE Raw

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE wrestler JD McDonagh provided the following update on his health coming out of Monday’s Raw.

First off, thanks to everyone for the messages and the concern. I’m good. I’ve got a couple of broken ribs and a punctured lung, so I’m going to be out for a couple months. All things considered, it could have been a lot worse, so I’m grateful for that. See ya in a bit. 🤘🏻 — JD McDonagh (@jd_mcdonagh) January 28, 2025

Powell’s POV: I remain surprised that McDonagh wasn’t pulled from the tag teram match against the War Raiders when his head slammed off the top of the broadcast table. It’s unclear whether he suffered the other injuries during that spot or later in the match. Here’s wishing him the very best in his recovery.