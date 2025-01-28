NXT in Atlanta (reports needed), last week’s NXT TV poll results and grade, Sheamus, Shark Boy, Kelly Klein, Sanada, Josh Bredl, Alicia, Andre the Giant

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-NXT will air live tonight from Atlanta, Georgia at Center Stage. The show includes Fallon Henley vs. Shotzi for the NXT Women’s North American Championship. Join John Moore for his weekly live review as the show airs Tuesdays on The CW at 7CT/8ET. John’s same night audio reviews are available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-Last week’s NXT television show received a B grade in our post show poll from 41 percent of the voters. A finished second with 36 percent of the votes. I gave the show an C+ grade.

Birthdays and Notables

-Shark Boy (Dean Roll) is 50.

-Sheamus (Stephen Farrelly) is 47.

-Kelly Klein is 39.

-Sanada (Seiya Sanada) is 37.

-Former WWE Tough Enough winner Josh Bredl is 34.

-Alicia (Melinda Padovano) is 38.

-The late Andre the Giant (Andre Rene Roussimoff) died on January 28, 1993 at age 46 of congestive heart failure. The date of his death has been listed incorrectly as January 27, but historian and author Pat Laprade, who co-wrote the book “The Eighth Wonder Of The World: The True Story of Andre The Giant,” has spread the word about the correct date.