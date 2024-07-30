Powell’s WWE Raw Hit List: Seth Rollins, CM Punk, and Drew McIntyre, Gunther vs. Finn Balor, Sheamus vs. Bronson Reed, Intercontinental Champion Sami Zayn vs. Dominik Mysterio in a non-title match

CategoriesJASON POWELL MUST-READ LIST VIEWPOINTS

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE Raw Hits

Seth Rollins, CM Punk, and Drew McIntyre: The top segment of the night by default due this being such an uneventful show. Rollins made it clear that Punk and McIntyre won’t be playing by standard rules when he serves as the referee for their match at SummerSlam. Punk and McIntyre showed good intensity, and the rule that they could not make physical contact or their match would be called off provided a reason for them to share the ring without getting physical. Even so, the feud has been so heated that they may have been better off keeping Punk and McIntyre apart for the night and letting them both have separate moments with Rollins.

Intercontinental Champion Sami Zayn vs. Dominik Mysterio in a non-title match: I’m surprised this match developed during the show and wasn’t announced in advance. Perhaps it’s because they went with a DQ finish by having JD McDonagh and Carlito attack Zayn to break up a pin. The post match angle with Zayn getting the better of Bron Breakker left me more confident that Breakker will be winning the Intercontinental Title at SummerSlam. It’s interesting that they took a similar approach with Damian Priest and Gunther (more on that later).

Sheamus vs. Bronson Reed: A good match until the comical moment at the end where Reed’s foot was supposed to be caught in the ropes. This was meant to create a reason for the referee to be distracted while Pete Dunne hit Sheamus with a shillelagh. Hilariously, the referee had to act like he was freeing Reed’s foot even though it was not actually tied up. They are obviously working toward Sheamus vs. Dunne at some point, but Reed’s ongoing involvement with both men seems to suggest that a Triple Threat is coming soon.

Jey Uso vs. Carlito: A basic win for Uso over the Judgment Day’s hanger-on.

Julius Creed and Brutus Creed (w/Chad Gable) vs. Akira Tozawa and Otis: A soft Hit for the Creeds going over and the post match angle involving Erick Rowan, Dexter Lumis, and Joe Gacy. Lumis sporting dreadlocks was quite the surprise.

SummerSlam video packages: This was the weakest episode of Raw in quite some time, presumably due to the fact that the show aired on Syfy and faced stiff competition from the Olympics. Nevertheless, the videos that featured promos from the wrestlers in key matches at SummerSlam were all very well done and made for the best go-home hype.

WWE Raw Misses

Gunther vs. Finn Balor: The well worked main event that one would expect from these two, but the crowd has no rooting interest in the match between two heels. Was there a storyline reason for this match occurring or was it just a way to fill a main event segment? If there’s no storyline reason, then they really should have saved this first-time singles match for a time when it could actually mean something. The post match angle with Priest dominating Gunther was similar to Sami Zayn getting the better of Bron Breakker heading into their title match. Both segments left me assuming that the heels will win the titles at SummerSlam. That said, it could be a case of misdirection in either case. I suspect that Gunther wins the championship at SummerSlam, but Priest has become a strong enough character that it doesn’t feel like it’s completely out of the question that he retains the title and they save Gunther’s championship coronation for the Bash in Berlin premium live event.

Sonya Deville, Zoey Stark, and Shayna Baszler vs. Lyra Valkyria, Kayden Carter, and Katana Chance: The match was fine, but the live crowd sat on their hands because none of these characters have fully connected with the audience. The post match angle with Damage CTRL seemingly returning as babyfaces despite never actually having a turn angle received an understandably flat reaction.

Karrion Kross vs. Xavier Woods: The ice cold feud continues with Kross picking up a win with help from the rest of his Final Testament crew. Will it get any better once Kofi Kingston returns to television?

Dexter Lumis video: The Wyatt therapy session videos started strong with Bo Dallas and Erick Rowan, but there just hasn’t been much to the Nikki Cross and Dexter Lumis videos over the last two weeks.