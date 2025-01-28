NXT taking the show on the road to Cincinnati

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE issued the following press release on Tuesday to announce that the Tuesday, February 25 NXT television show will be held in Cincinnati, Ohio at The Andrew J. Brady Music Center.

January 28, 2025 – WWE®, part of TKO Group Holdings (NYSE: TKO), today announced a special edition of NXT® will take place Tuesday, February 25 at The Andrew J. Brady Music Center in Cincinnati. The episode will air live on The CW starting at 8 p.m. ET.

Tickets will go on sale Friday, January 31 at 10am ET/7am PT via https://www.ticketmaster.com/. Fans can purchase tickets during an exclusive pre-sale by visiting https://www.ticketmaster.com/ and using the code NXTLIVE starting tomorrow at 10am ET/7am PT until 11:59pm ET / 8:59pm PT.

In November 2023, WWE and The CW announced a five-year agreement to bring NXT to broadcast television for the first time in its 13-year history. NXT joins a growing roster of live sports on The CW including ACC football and basketball games, Pac-12 football and more. The CW is also home to the Emmy®-award winning weekly studio series “Inside the NFL” and the NASCAR Xfinity Series.

Powell’s POV: If the venue name seems familiar, it’s probably because AEW ran the “Maximum Carnage” themed editions of Dynamite and Collision there a couple weeks ago. The venue has a listed capacity of 4,500 for concerts, but WrestleTix reported that it was set up to hold 1,573 fans at the AEW events.