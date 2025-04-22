What's happening...

Notes on Rusev and Lana’s return to WWE

April 22, 2025

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Rusev made his return to WWE television during Monday’s Raw. Deadline.com reports that Rusev signed a two-year contract that was negotiated by the Paradigm agency. Read more at Deadline.com.

Powell’s POV: The story also states that Rusev’s wife CJ Perry, who previously worked as Lana, signed a WWE Legends deal. Only time will tell if the Lana character returns to television, but Rusev made a solo return on Monday.

Listen to "Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast" on Spreaker.

WE VALUE YOUR PRIVACY

PRIVACY POLICY INFO HERE

Topics

Related Posts

Readers Comments (2)

  1. JDonovan April 22, 2025 @ 8:39 am

    I know when I think of legendary WWE figures, Lana is right at the top of that list.

    Reply

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.