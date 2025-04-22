Notes on Rusev and Lana’s return to WWE

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Rusev made his return to WWE television during Monday’s Raw. Deadline.com reports that Rusev signed a two-year contract that was negotiated by the Paradigm agency. Read more at Deadline.com.

Powell’s POV: The story also states that Rusev’s wife CJ Perry, who previously worked as Lana, signed a WWE Legends deal. Only time will tell if the Lana character returns to television, but Rusev made a solo return on Monday.