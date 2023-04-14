Impact Wrestling Rebellion, WWE Smackdown, AEW Rampage, NXT Level Up, WWE and NXT live events (reports needed), Lita, Marina Shafir, Julio Dinero, Rebecca DiPietro, Brian Adams, Larry Winters

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-Impact Wrestling Rebellion will be held on Sunday in Toronto, Ontario at the Rebel Events Center. The show is headlined by Steve Maclin vs. Kushida for the vacant Impact World Championship and will also include Ace Austin and Chris Bey vs. Alex Shelley and Chris Sabin in an Ultimate X match for the Impact Tag Team Titles. Join me for my live review on Sunday night beginning with the 30-minute pre-show at 6:30CT/7:30ET. My audio review will be available as this week’s Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast.

-WWE Friday Night Smackdown will be live tonight from Lincoln, Nebraska at Pinnacle Bank Arena. The show features the return of Shinsuke Nakamura. Join me for our weekly live review as Smackdown airs on Fox at 7CT/8ET. My same night audio review will be available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-Tonight’s AEW Rampage was taped on Wednesday in Milwaukee, Wisconsin at Panther Arena. The show includes “Aussie Open” Mark Davis and Kyle Fletcher vs. “Best Friends” Trent Beretta and Chuck Taylor for the IWGP Tag Team Titles. Join Colin McGuire for his live review as the show airs tonight after the NBA playoff game around 8:30CT/9:30ET. For those who DVR the show, you may want to update your settings for tonight, as there’s been no change on the DirecTV onscreen guide. Colin’s weekly same night audio reviews are available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-NXT Level Up streams on Peacock tonight at 9CT/10ET. Dot Net contributor John O’Connor’s review will be available on Saturday morning.

-We are looking for reports from the WWE and NXT live events that will be held this weekend. If you are going to a show listed below or another upcoming event and want to help, you are encouraged to send a report or even the basic results to dotnetjason@gmail.com

-NXT is in Largo, Florida at Largo Event Center tonight with a live event. NXT does not list any matches for its live events.

-NXT is in Gainesville, Florida at the MLK Center on Saturday with a live event.

-WWE is in Rio Rancho, New Mexico at Rio Rancho Event Center on Saturday with a live event featuring the following advertised matches: Cody Rhodes, Sami Zayn, and Kevin Owens vs. Gunther, Ludwig Kaiser, and Giovanni Vinci, Rhea Ripley vs. Shotzi for the Smackdown Women’s Championship, Bianca Belair vs. Asuka vs. Chelsea Green vs. Piper Niven in a four-way for the Raw Women’s Championship.

-WWE is in El Paso, Texas at Don Haskins Event Center on Sunday with a live event. The show features the same list of advertised matches as the Saturday event in Rio Rancho.

Birthdays and Notables

-Julio Dinero (Brian Wohl) is 50.

-Lita (Amy Dumas) is 47.

-Rebecca DiPietro is 43.

-Marina Shafir is 34.

-The late Brian “Crush” Adams was born on April 14, 1964. He died of a drug overdose at age 43 on August 13, 2007.

-The late Larry Winters was born on April 14, 1956. He died of a heart attack at age 58 on January 27, 2015.