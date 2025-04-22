NXT in Las Vegas (reports needed), Dark Side of the Ring, last week’s NXT TV grade, Ezekiel Jackson, Chuck Taylor, Oba Femi

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
-NXT will air live tonight from Las Vegas, Nevada at Fontainebleau. The show includes Stephanie Vaquer vs. Roxanne Perez for the NXT Women’s Championship and the fallout from Saturday’s Stand & Deliver premium live event. Join John Moore for his weekly live review as the show airs Tuesdays on The CW at 7CT/8ET. John’s same-night audio reviews are available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).
-Dark Side of the Ring airs tonight on Vice at 9CT/10ET. This week’s episode is listed as “The Original ‘Superstar’: Billy Graham.”
-We are looking for reports from the NXT events in Las Vegas. If you go to the shows and want to help, email me at dotnetjason@gmail.com.
-I gave last week’s NXT television show a B grade.
Birthdays and Notables
-Ezekiel Jackson (Rycklon Stephens) is 47 today. He also worked as Rycklon in TNA, and Big Ryck in Lucha Underground.
-Chuck Taylor (Dustin Howard) is 39.
-NXT Champion Oba Femi (Isaac Odugbesan) is 27.
