NXT TV preview: The Stand & Deliver fallout show from Las Vegas

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for tonight’s NXT television show.

-Stephanie Vaquer vs. Roxanne Perez for the NXT Women’s Championship

-Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez vs. Gigi Dolin and Tatum Paxley for the WWE Women’s Tag Titles

Powell's POV: Dolin and Paxley won a four-way elimination at NXT Stand & Deliver to earn the title shot, and Morgan and Rodriguez regained the titles on Monday's Raw. NXT will be live from Las Vegas, Nevada at Fontainebleau Las Vegas.