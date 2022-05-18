NXT 2.0 TV rating and viewership for the show headlined by Santos Escobar vs. Tony D’Angelo

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Tuesday’s NXT television show averaged 601,000 viewers for USA Network, according to Showbuzzdaily.com. The viewership count is up from the 533,000 viewers who watched last week’s episode. NXT finished 30th in the Tuesday cable ratings with a 0.14 rating in the 18-49 demographic, up from last week’s 0.10 rating in the same demo.

Powell’s POV: Nice bounce back numbers for NXT. The cable ratings were once again dominated by sports programming on Tuesday. An NBA Playoff game finished first for ESPN, the NBA draft lottery was second on ESPN, the late ESPN SportsCenter was third, and a pair of NHL Playoff games finished fourth and fifth for TNT. The May 18, 2021 edition of NXT finished with 700,000 viewers and a 0.14 rating.