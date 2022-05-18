5/18 AEW Dynamite results: Powell’s live review of Adam Cole vs. Jeff Hardy, Rey Fenix vs. Kyle O’Reilly, and Samoa Joe and Britt Baker face “Jokers” in Owen Hart Cup tournament matches, AEW Champion Hangman Page vs. Konosuke Takeshita in a non-title match, MJF gives Wardlow ten lashes, William Regal and Chris Jericho meet

CategoriesAEW TV REVIEWS MUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER TV REVIEWS

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

AEW Dynamite (Episode 137)

Houston, Texas at Fertitta Center

Aired live May 18, 2022 on TBS

[Hour One] Jim Ross, Excalibur, and Tony Schiavone checked in on commentary while some pyro shot off on the stage. The big screen listed the show as the Wildcard Wednesday edition…

Samoa Joe was introduced by ring announcer Justin Roberts for his match against the first of the two Jokers (mystery wrestlers). Johnny Elite (John Hennigan/Morrison) made his entrance as the men’s Joker…

1. Samoa Joe vs. Johnny Elite in an Owen Hart Cup tournament first-round match. Schiavone said Elite was celebrating twenty years in the business. Excalibur said both men are from the west coast and yet this was a first-time matchup. After some back and forth action, Joe rolled to ringside. Elite took some time getting situated on the top rope and then hit him with a corkscrew dive heading into a picture-in-picture commercial break. [C]

Elite put Joe down and performed a clunky 450 splash for a two count. The broadcast team agreed that he was “too far away” from Joe for the move to be effective. Elite went for his Starship Pain finisher, but Joe put his knees up. Joe worked over Elite and then hit him with the Muscle Buster and scored the pin.

Samoa Joe defeated Johnny Elite in 11:00 to advance to the Owen Hart Cup tournament semifinals.

Immediately after the match, Jay Lethal and Sonjay Dutt attacked Joe. Lethal hit Joe’s arm with a lead pipe while Satnam Singh entered the ring. Trent Beretta, Chuck Taylor, and Rocky Romero came out with chairs to run off the heels…

Powell’s POV: The crowd seemed pleased by Johnny Elite being the mystery wrestler. I didn’t see much speculation about him being the Joker, but I consider him to as a satisfying surprise, especially since AEW didn’t go overboard with the hype this time around. The obvious question now is whether Elite’s wife Taya Valkyrie will be the other Joker. As much as I would welcome the idea of Valkyrie in AEW, my guess is that it will be Texas native Athena, who worked as Ember Moon in WWE, but that’s a total shot in the dark. I’m surprised the post match attack didn’t lead to Elite helping Joe run off the heels, but he didn’t really factor in.

Footage aired of Jeff Hardy beating Darby Allin in last week’s spot-fest main event. Ross said Jeff couldn’t be 100 percent…

Backstage, Lexi Nair spoke briefly with Jeff Hardy and Matt Hardy. Jeff was seated on a trainer’s table and had his ribs taped. “The Young Bucks” Matt Jackson and Nick Jackson showed up, causing Nair to walk off. Matt Jackson told Jeff that he didn’t need to go through with his match against Adam Cole. Jeff told them to give it up with the “Christian AF BS.” Matt Hardy said the Bucks are Hardy cosplayers. He said Cole won’t be the only one to get his ass kicked if the Bucks try to get involved in the match…

CM Punk made his entrance wearing an “Abortion Rights Are Human Rights” t-shirt. Punk played to the crowd on the stage and then joined the broadcast team…

2. AEW World Champion “Hangman” Adam Page vs. Konosuke Takeshita in a non-title match. Punk was on commentary for the match. A few minutes into the match, Page slammed Takeshita on the apron. Page followed up with a top rope moonsault onto Takeshita on the floor. Punk gave it a “9.5” as the show cut to another PIP break. [C]

Takeshita executed a nice Blue Thunder Bomb and got a near fall. Page went to ringside and was hit with a flip dive from Takeshita. Punk said he hopes Page doesn’t get hurt because he didn’t want any excuses when they meet in Las Vegas. Back in the ring, Takeshita hit Page with a big boot in the corner. Page returned the favor and then hit Takeshita with a wicked suplex. Takeshita returned that favor.

Page and Takeshita went for simultaneous clotheslines. “Not bad,” Punk said before adding that he was scouting. A short time later, Page put Takeshita down with a tombstone piledriver and covered him for a near fall. Takeshita ducked a Buckshot Lariat and ended up dropping Page with a forearm. Takeshita powerbombed Page for a near fall. Takeshita blasted Page with a running knee strike and covered him for another near fall.

Takeshita performed a German suplex. Takeshita came up holding his neck and shoulder area. Takeshita got to his feet and pointed to the sky. Takeshita went for a running knee, but Page blocked it. Takeshita hit Page with another forearm. Takeshita ran the ropes and was dropped by a rolling elbow. A “Cowboy Shit” chant broke out briefly. Page placed Takeshita on the top rope and joined him. Takeshita knocked him off with a palm strike. Page got right up and fired back. Page performed a Buckshot Lariat and then put Takeshita away with a GTS.

AEW World Champion “Hangman” Adam Page defeated Konosuke Takeshita in roughly 12:00 in a non-title match.

In response to Page using his finisher, Punk said imitation is the sincerest form of flattery and he loved it. He plugged the pay-per-view and then removed his headset. Punk stood on the stage and held up his arms while Page stared at him. Page grabbed his title belt and went to the ramp and held it up. Punk approached Page and held up his arms again. Page walked around Punk and they continued to stare at one another. Page eventually pushed Punk aside and headed to the back…

Powell’s POV: A very good match. I wish they had done more to build up Takeshita in advance of the match, but he clearly gained something in defeat by pushing the champion. That’s cool if Takeshita is sticking around long term, but a questionable move if he’s not going to be featured in AEW long term. Punk won the popularity contest over Page with this live crowd. Page had his share of supporters and some boo birds, whereas Punk was heavily cheered.

A video package aired with Fuego Del Sol talking about how he’s been calling out the House of Black. He was joined by Evil Uno and 10, and they hyped a six-man tag match for Rampage…

3. Keith Lee and Swerve Strickland vs. “The Workhorsemen” JD Drake and Anthony Henry. Lee and Strickland’s entrances were televised. Late in the match, Lee held up Henry while Strickland leapt off the top rope and double stomped him on the way down. Lee pinned Henry to win the brief match.

Keith Lee and Swerve Strickland defeated “The Workhorsemen” JD Drake and Anthony Henry in 2:10.

After the match, Lee took the mic and told his home state crowd that he and Strickland became a top five ranked team with their win.

Powerhouse Hobbs and Ricky Starks made their entrance and interrupted Lee’s promo. The teams traded insults.

Christian Cage and AEW Tag Team Champions Jungle Boy and Luchasaurus made their entrance. Cage challenged both teams to face Jungle Boy and Luchasaurus in a three-way for the AEW Tag Titles at Double Or Nothing. Cage also called for Jungle Boy vs. Strickland vs. Starks in a three-way for next week’s Dynamite. Jungle Boy looked a little surprised…

Powell’s POV: The match was the quick showcase that it needed to be for the Lee and Strickland team. The post match angle made me hope that Cage is turning heel soon, but I can’t say that it left me more excited about the three-way match that they made official.

Tony Schiavone interviewed Kris Statlander and Red Velvet about facing one another in a tournament match on Friday’s Rampage. They both spoke about winning the tournament. Statlander said there’s nothing personal about it, it’s strictly business.

TBS Champion Jade Cargill, Mark Sterling, and Kiera Hogan showed up. Cargill recalled Statlander and Velvet being friends, and said Velvet needed a real leader. She also told Schiavone to “cut the shit” before leading her team away…

MJF and Shawn Spears made their entrance. Once in the ring, MJF taunted the fans for being grotesque hicks. They responded by chanting “asshole” at him. MJF wondered if they were talking about him or the man he was about to whip. MJF said Wardlow wouldn’t get his match at Double Or Nothing if he retaliated. A loud “shut the f— up” chant broke out.

A backstage camera showed a garage door opening. A handcuffed Wardlow was led through the garage and to the ring by security. Once Wardlow entered the ring, MJF spat in his face. MJF hit Wardlow with the first belt shot. Wardlow laughed it off. MJF hit him with another shot and Wardlow no-sold it. MJF got mad and hit him with additional shots until Spears pulled him off.

Spears took the belt and hit Wardlow, who didn’t flinch. Spears finally hit Wardlow with a shot that he sold. Wardlow seethed and then pointed out that they had one more shot. A loud “Wardlow” chant broke out. MJF backed up for a running start, but then he kicked Wardlow below the belt. Once Wardlow was down, MJF hit him with several belt shots.

Spears held Wardlow up and then MJF knocked him down with a Dynamite Diamond Ring shot. Spears picked up Wardlow and then put him down with his C4 finsiher. Spears covered Wardlow and MJF counted to three. Spears put his foot on Wardlow and flexed, and then MJF raised Spears’ hand. MJF told Wardlow that this would be his fate next week and he wouldn’t make it to the pay-per-view… [C]

Powell’s POV: Another top notch segment involving MJF and Wardlow. I love the way Wardlow no-sold most of the belt shots, and yet MJF and Spears still got their heat with the low blow and beatdown. This feud is going to sell a lot of pay-per-views.

[Hour Two] Trent Beretta and Rocky Romero delivered a backstage promo. Beretta said they are back together as Roppongi Vice full time and ready to make a statement. Romero spoke about going after the ROH Tag Titles. He said that was step one. He said step two was the IWGP Tag Titles, and step three was the AEW Tag Titles. Beretta challenged FTR to put the ROH Tag Titles on the line. “You know Bret would,” Beretta said…

Powell’s POV: I guess that’s nice for longtime ROH and NJPW fans, but why should newer AEW viewers be excited about this team? And what does it mean for Beretta’s team with Chuck Taylor?

4. Rey Fenix (w/Alex Abrahantes) vs. Kyle O’Reilly in an Owen Hart Cup tournament first round match. Pac and Penta Oscuro also walked onto the stage with Fenix, but only Abrahantes accompanied him to ringside. They cut to an early PIP break while O’Reilly was on the offensive. [C]

Fenix executed a Frankensteiner and hooked the legs of O’Reilly for a near fall. O’Reilly caught Fenix leaping from the ropes and performed a couple of unique underhook suplxes. Fenix came right back with a kick in the corner. Fenix put O’Reilly down with a half-and-half suplex. Both men did rope leverage moves that felt cute and unnecessary and didn’t really lead to anything, and then they were both down on the mat moments later.

Both men traded various strikes. O’Reilly ended up on the apron. Fenix walked the ropes and performed a huracanrana that took O’Reilly to the floor. Back in the ring, Fenix went for a cutter, but O’Reilly countered into an armbar and got the submission win…

Kyle O’Reilly defeated Rey Fenix in 12:00 to advance to the semifinals of the Owen Hart Cup tournament.

They showed the updated brackets and then the broadcast team hyped Chris Jericho and William Regal as coming up after a break… [C]

Powell’s POV: O’Reilly will face Samoa Joe in the semifinals, and the winner will face the winner of tonight’s Jeff Hardy vs. Adam Cole match in the finals at Double Or Nothing. The styles clash was fun. There wasn’t much psychology in Fenix just randomly no-selling strikes and moves, but the live crowd definitely enjoyed it. O’Reilly going over felt like a mild upset.