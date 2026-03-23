WWE Raw results (3/23): Powell’s live review of CM Punk, Roman Reigns, and Brock Lesnar appearances, The Usos vs. Logan Paul and Austin Theory for the World Tag Team Titles

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By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE Raw (Episode 1,713)

Boston, Massachusetts, at TD Garden

Streamed live March 23, 2026, on Netflix

[Hour One] Michael Cole narrated arrival/backstage shots of Dominik Mysterio with Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez, Bayley with Lyra Valyria, World Tag Team Champions Jimmy Uso and Jey Uso, Je’Von Evans with IShowSpeed… A video package recapped last week’s Oba Femi and Brock Lesnar angle… Corey Graves joined Cole on commentary…

Powell’s POV: Just a warning that I may miss a few things tonight. For some reason, Netflix doesn’t have fast-forward or rewind options available tonight, so I forgive me if I miss a few things along the way. Cole said there were over 13,000 in attendance. An hour before the show, WrestleTix listed the venue as being set up for 13,136 with 12,583 tickets distributed. The listed capacity is 19,580.

Brock Lesnar made his entrance with Paul Heyman. Ring announcer Alicia Taylor introduced Lesnar, who wore a new “FAF5” t-shirt. Heyman told the fans that they were pissing off Lesnar. Heyman recalled Lesnar roughing up all of Seth Rollins’ mystery masked men last week. He claimed that Oba Femi is overhyped by WWE, and accused him of taking advantage of Lesnar after he’d fought so many masked men.