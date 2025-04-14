What's happening...

WWE Raw preview: The brand’s WrestleMania 41 go-home show

April 14, 2025

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE is advertising the following matches and events for tonight’s WWE Raw television show.

-Roman Reigns, CM Punk, Seth Rollins, and Paul Heyman appear

-AJ Styles vs. Karrion Kross

-Liv Morgan vs. Bayley

-World Heavyweight Champion Gunther speaks

-Logan Paul appears

Powell’s POV: The WrestleMania 41 go-home edition of Raw will be live from Sacramento, California at Golden 1 Center. Join me for my live review of Raw as the show streams on Netflix at 7CT/8ET. My weekly same night audio reviews of Raw are available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

