WWE Raw preview: The brand’s WrestleMania 41 go-home show

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
WWE is advertising the following matches and events for tonight’s WWE Raw television show.
-Roman Reigns, CM Punk, Seth Rollins, and Paul Heyman appear
-AJ Styles vs. Karrion Kross
-Liv Morgan vs. Bayley
-World Heavyweight Champion Gunther speaks
-Logan Paul appears
The WrestleMania 41 go-home edition of Raw will be live from Sacramento, California at Golden 1 Center.
