WWE Raw preview: The brand’s WrestleMania 41 go-home show

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE is advertising the following matches and events for tonight’s WWE Raw television show.

-Roman Reigns, CM Punk, Seth Rollins, and Paul Heyman appear

-AJ Styles vs. Karrion Kross

-Liv Morgan vs. Bayley

-World Heavyweight Champion Gunther speaks

-Logan Paul appears

Powell's POV: The WrestleMania 41 go-home edition of Raw will be live from Sacramento, California at Golden 1 Center.