WWE Smackdown preview: The lineup for Friday’s WrestleMania 41 go-home show

CategoriesWWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for Friday’s WWE Smackdown.

-John Cena appears

-“The Street Profits” Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins vs. “The Motor City Machine Guns” Alex Shelley and Chris Sabin for the WWE Tag Team Titles

-Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal

-Women’s U.S. Champion Chelsea Green, Piper Niven, and Alba Fyre vs. Zelina Vega, Kayden Carter, and Katana Chance

Powell’s POV: Smackdown will be live on Friday from Las Vegas, Nevada at T-Mobile Arena. Join me for my weekly live review as the show airs Fridays on USA Network at 7CT/8ET. My same night audio reviews are available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).