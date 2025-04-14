What's happening...

WWE Smackdown preview: The lineup for Friday’s WrestleMania 41 go-home show

April 14, 2025

CategoriesWWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for Friday’s WWE Smackdown.

-John Cena appears

-“The Street Profits” Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins vs. “The Motor City Machine Guns” Alex Shelley and Chris Sabin for the WWE Tag Team Titles

-Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal

-Women’s U.S. Champion Chelsea Green, Piper Niven, and Alba Fyre vs. Zelina Vega, Kayden Carter, and Katana Chance

Powell’s POV: Smackdown will be live on Friday from Las Vegas, Nevada at T-Mobile Arena. Join me for my weekly live review as the show airs Fridays on USA Network at 7CT/8ET. My same night audio reviews are available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

Listen to "Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast" on Spreaker.

WE VALUE YOUR PRIVACY

PRIVACY POLICY INFO HERE

Topics

Related Posts

Be the first to comment

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.