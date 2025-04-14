TNA Impact preview: The lineup for Thursday’s show

CategoriesImpact News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

TNA is advertising the following matches and events for Thursday’s TNA Impact television show.

-Leon Slater vs. Brian Myers

-Jazmyn Nyx vs. Xia Brookside

-Jakara Jackson vs. Dani Luna

-Elijah speaks

-What’s next for Cody Deaner?

Powell’s POV: This episode was taped March 28-29 in St. Joseph, Missouri at St. Joseph Civic Arena. This show will serve as the lead-in for TNA Unbreakable, which streams live on TNA+ at 9CT/10ET. TNA Impact is simulcast Thursdays on AXS TV and TNA+ at 7CT/8ET. John Moore’s weekly TNA Impact reviews are typically available on Fridays, along with my audio reviews for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).