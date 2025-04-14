What's happening...

TNA Impact preview: The lineup for Thursday’s show

April 14, 2025

CategoriesImpact News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

TNA is advertising the following matches and events for Thursday’s TNA Impact television show.

-Leon Slater vs. Brian Myers

-Jazmyn Nyx vs. Xia Brookside

-Jakara Jackson vs. Dani Luna

-Elijah speaks

-What’s next for Cody Deaner?

Powell’s POV: This episode was taped March 28-29 in St. Joseph, Missouri at St. Joseph Civic Arena. This show will serve as the lead-in for TNA Unbreakable, which streams live on TNA+ at 9CT/10ET. TNA Impact is simulcast Thursdays on AXS TV and TNA+ at 7CT/8ET. John Moore’s weekly TNA Impact reviews are typically available on Fridays, along with my audio reviews for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

Listen to "Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast" on Spreaker.

WE VALUE YOUR PRIVACY

PRIVACY POLICY INFO HERE

Topics

Related Posts

Be the first to comment

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.