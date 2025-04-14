AEW Dynamite preview: The Spring BreakThru edition

CategoriesAEW News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite television show.

-ROH Women’s Champion Athena vs. TBS Champion Mercedes Mone in an Owen Hart Foundation women’s tournament semifinal match

-Will Ospreay vs. AEW International Champion Konosuke Takeshita in an Owen Hart Foundation men’s tournament semifinal match

-Hangman Page vs. the wild card in an Owen Hart Foundation men’s tournament quarterfinal match

-Jon Moxley, Claudio Castagnoli, and Wheeler Yuta vs. Samoa Joe, Hook, and Katsuyori Shibata for the AEW Trios Titles

-“The Hurt Syndicate” Bobby Lashley and Shelton Benjamin vs. “Gates of Agony” Toa Liona and Bishop Kaun for the AEW Tag Team Titles

Powell’s POV: AEW put together a strong lineup for the biggest week of the pro wrestling year. Dynamite will be live from Boston, Massachusetts at MGM Music Hall at Fenway. Join Jake Barnett for his live review as Dynamite is simulcast on TBS and Max at 7CT/8ET. Jake’s same night audio reviews are available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon subscribers).