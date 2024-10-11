AEW WrestleDream, WWE Smackdown, AEW Rampage, and NXT Level Up coverage, WWE European tour (reports needed), Rhea Ripley, Ricochet, Madcap Moss, Taz, Sam Houston, Rikishi, Tonga Kid, Tony Chimel, Andy Douglas, Dusty Rhodes

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-AEW WrestleDream will be held on Saturday in Tacoma, Washington at the Tacoma Dome. The show is headlined by Bryan Danielson vs. Jon Moxley for the AEW World Championship. Join me for my live coverage beginning with the pre-show at 5:30CT/6:30ET or the start of the pay-per-view at 7CT/ET. Jake Barnett and I will co-host a same night audio review for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-WWE Friday Night Smackdown is live from Nashville, Tennessee at Bridgestone Arena. The show features the fallout from WWE Bad Blood. Jake Barnett is off tonight, so join me for our his live review as the show airs on USA Network at 7CT/8ET. May same night Smackdown audio reviews will be available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-AEW Rampage airs tonight on TNT at 9CT/10ET. The show was taped on Tuesday in Spokane, Washington at the Spokane Arena. Don Murphy has the night off. His Rampage reviews will return next Friday.

-NXT Level Up streams on Peacock tonight at 9CT/10ET. Dot Net contributor John O’Connor’s reviews are available on Saturday mornings, but John is on vacation and his reviews will return on October 25.

-There is no new edition of AEW Collision this week due to the AEW WrestleDream.

-We are looking for reports from the WWE European tour live events that will be held this week. If you are going to the show listed below or another upcoming event and want to help, you are encouraged to send a report or even the basic results to dotnetjason@gmail.com

-WWE is in Cardiff, Wales at Utilita Arena Cardiff today with the following advertised matches: Cody Rhodes vs. Solo Sikoa in a steel cage match for the WWE Championship, Gunther vs. Kofi Kingston for the World Heavyweight Championship, Nia Jax vs. Bayley for the WWE Women’s Championship, Jey Uso vs. Bron Breakker for the Intercontinental Title. Randy Orton, LA Knight, The Bloodline, Shinsuke Nakamura, and Tiffany Stratton are also advertised.

Birthdays and Notables

-Sam Houston (a/k/a Michael Smith) is 61.

-Rikishi (a/k/a Solofa Fatu, Jr.) is 59.

-Tonga Kid (a/k/a Sam Fatu) is 59.

-Taz (a/k/a Pete Senerchia) is 57.

-WWE ring announcer Tony Chimel is 57.

-Andy Douglas of The Naturals tag team is 46.

-Ricochet (Trevor Mann) is 36.

-Riddick Moss (Michael Rallis) is 35.

-Rhea Ripley (Demi Bennett) is 28.

-Dusty Rhodes (a/k/a Virgil Riley Runnels, Jr.) was born on October 11, 1945. He died at age 69 on June 11, 2015.