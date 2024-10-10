Progress Wrestling x Defy x Pro Wrestling NOAH: results: Vetter’s review of Luke Jacobs vs. Timothy Thatcher for the Progress Title, Rhio vs. Stephanie Maze for the Progress Women’s Title

CategoriesMISC PPV Reports NEWS TICKER PPV REPORTS

By Chris Vetter, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@chrisvetter73)

Progress Wrestling x Defy x Pro Wrestling NOAH

Streamed on TrillerTV+

October 5, 2024 in Turbinenhalle, Oberhausen at Turbinenhalle Oberhausen

Three promotions from three separate continents came together. I will reiterate how great lighting, sound, and overall production is here. The crowd is hot and perhaps 600-800.

1. Gringo Loco vs. Lykos II. The masked Lykos II is giving up some weight but they appear to be about the same height. Quick lucha reversals at the bell. Lykos hit a huracanrana and a dropkick. Loco hit a sit-out powerbomb for a nearfall at 2:30. He hit a top-rope twisting frogsplash for a nearfall. Lykos hit a seated senton, then a DDT for a nearfall at 5:00. Loco hit a swinging sideslam for a nearfall. Loco missed a moonsault, and Lykos hit a Poison Rana, then a flip dive to the floor, with them crashing into the first-row seats at 7:00. In the ring, Lykos hit a Code Red for a nearfall. They fought on the top rope, where Loco hit a top-rope slam to the mat for the pin. Good opener.

Gringo Loco defeated Lykos II at 9:08.

2. Cara Noir vs. Taishi Ozawa. Ballet-inspired gimmick Noir has just returned to action after 16 months off; he always makes me think of Darby Allin — not in gimmick, but in the fight he brings for his small body size. The commentators talked about his recovery from a foot injury; he still wrestles barefoot. I don’t know if I’ve seen Ozawa; he is slightly taller and thicker. Quick reversals at the bell. Noir clotheslined him to the floor and hit a sliding dropkick to the floor. In the ring, Noir kept him grounded. Ozawa hit a short-arm clothesline at 4:30 and a dropkick into the corner, then a top-rope missile dropkick. He nailed a gut-wrench powerbomb for a nearfall. Noir hit a neckbreaker over his knee for a nearfall at 6:30. Ozawa hit a dropkick. Noir caught him with the Blackout Sleeper on the mat out of nowhere, and Ozawa passed. That finish came out of nowhere.

Cara Noir defeated Taishi Ozawa at 7:54.

3. Arez vs. Man Like Dereiss. vs. Latigo vs. Kid Lykos in a four-way. Lykos no longer wears a mask and he looks fairly similar to Will Ospreay. Arez and Lykos traded quick reversalas while the others were on the floor. Latigo hit a 619 on Lykos. Arez and Latigo traded lucha holds. Lykos put Arez in an Octopus Stretch at 5:00, and Dereiss put Latigo in a Camel Clutch. Lykos and Dereiss traded forearms, and Lykos hit a huracanrana, then a twisting plancha to the floor on Dereiss. Latigo hit a flip dive to the floor. Arez hit his single-foot Asai Moonsault onto everyone at 6:30. Latigo hit a top-rope huracanrana on Arez. Lykos hit a Falcon Arrow.

Dereiss hit a Canadian Destroyer, and suddenly everyone was down at 8:00, and we got a “this is awesome!” chant. Arez hit a Pele Kick on Lykos. Dereiss and Latigo hit superkicks; all four hit stereo superkicks and were all down again at 10:00, and the crowd was now on their feet and chanting “fight forever!” Dereiss hit a German Suplex, then a sit-out powerbomb on Lykos. Latigo hit a leaping sit-out powerbomb on Lykos. Arez hit a Northern Lights Suplex on Latigo. Lykos hit a brainbuster on Latigo for a believable nearfall at 12:00. Arez tied up Lykos in the ropes. However, it allowed Dereiss to hit a top-rope 450 Splash onto Latigo for the pin! That was a blast. More Euro coins thrown in at them.

Man Like Dereiss defeated Latigo, Arez and Kid Lykos at 12:46.

4. Axel Tischer vs. Naomichi Marufuji. A really nice ovation for Marufuji. Basic lockup and standing switches to open. Marufuji started to speed it up so Tischel bailed to the floor at 3:30. They traded chops on the floor. In the ring, Axel stomped on the left hand and kept Marufuji grounded. Marufuji hit some kicks. Axel hit a German Suplex at 10:00. Marufuji hit a superkick and they were both down. Axel hit a Rebound Lariat for a nearfall. Marufuji hit a Sliced Bread out of the corner for a nearfall at 12:30. Marufuji got a jackknife cover for the pin; Tischer kicked out a quarter-second too late, and the commentators didn’t realize it was over. Axel got on the mic and insisted it was a two-count.

Naomichi Marufuji defeated Axel Tischer at 13:53.

5. Rhio vs. Stephanie Maze for the Progress Women’s Title. Maze is dressed like a shoot fighter with her hair in tight cornrows; she has a lot of Leyla Hirsch style in her. Rhio has long, purple braids, and I’ve really liked what I’ve seen of her in past UK events. Maze immediately hit a spin kick to the thigh. Rhio grounded her with a headlock. Maze hit a hard knee to the side of the head and a suplex for a nearfall at 3:00. They got up and traded forearm strikes. Rhio hit a T-Bone Suplex and a shotgun dropkick into the corner. She hit a backbreaker over her knee for a nearfall at 5:00. Maze hit a second-rope missile dropkick for a nearfall. They traded headbutts.

They traded forearms and chops. Rhio hit a half-nelson suplex at 9:30, dumping Maze high on her shoulders. Rhio hit another suplex, then a top-rope superplex, and they were both down at 11:30. They got up and traded more forearm strikes. Maze began hitting roundhouse kicks to the sternum, then a short-arm clothesline for a nearfall at 13:00. Maze hit a back suplex and she was fired up. Rhio nailed a spinning heel kick to the jaw, then a twisting neckbreaker, then a package piledriver for the pin. That was really good.

Rhio defeated Stephanie Maze to retain the Progress Women’s Title at 15:03.

6. Luke Jacobs vs. Timothy Thatcher for the Progress Heavyweight Title. Jacobs just competed in the U.S. for Deadlock Pro last month, and he’s certainly top 10, if not top five, in the UK. Much like Pete Dunne, those maroon trunks have you making a comparison to Bryan Danielson. An intense lockup to begin and they immediately fought to the mat, where Thatcher applied an ankle lock. Jacobs slapped him in the face at 3:00; Thatcher responded by hitting a thudding headbutt that dropped Jacobs.

They brawled to the floor and over to a bar and along the wall. In the ring, Jacobs hit a German Suplex at 8:30. Jacobs then began to twist the left wrist. Thatcher applied a half-crab at 13:00 and pulled Jacobs to the middle of the ring. Thatcher hit a series of European Uppercuts; Jacobs returned some. Jacobs hit a hard clothesline to the back of the head, then one from the front, and scored the pin. Good, hard-hitting mat-based action. Jacobs celebrated with the title as Thatcher grabbed a seat in the front row and looked dejected.

Luke Jacobs defeated Timothy Thatcher to retain the Progress Heavyweight Title at 16:00.

* Man Like Dereiss returned to the ring and challenged Jacobs to a future title match. Jacobs got on the mic and belittled him. He rolled out of the ring and left Dereiss behind. I liked the cocky promo by Jacobs here.

Final Thoughts: A good show, and a bit shorter than I expected, coming in at just over two hours. I’m a sucker for a good scramble, and that match was best of the show. I really liked the Rhio-Maze match and I’ll go with that second, ahead of the main event. I again can’t say enough about the quality of the production of these shows and how much that helps in my enjoyment of watching wXw shows.