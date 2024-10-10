WWE Bad Blood poll results for the best match and overall show grade

CategoriesDot Net Notebook NEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-Saturday’s WWE Bad Blood premium live event received an B grade from 47 percent of the voters in our post show poll. A finished second with 36 percent of the vote.

-CM Punk vs. Drew McIntyre in a Hell in a Cell match ran away with the best match of the night honors with a whopping 90 percent of the vote. Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes vs. Solo Sikoa and Jacob Fatu finished a distant second with six percent of the vote.

Powell’s POV: Jake Barnett and I both gave B grades to the Bad Blood event, and we agree with the reader selection of Punk vs. McIntyre in the HIAC match as the best match of the night. Thanks to everyone who took the time to vote in the polls. We’ll be running post-show polls for AEW WrestleDream on Saturday night.