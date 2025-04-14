WWE announces ten Raw and Smackdown events

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
WWE issued the following press release on Monday.
April 14, 2025 – WWE, part of TKO Group Holdings (NYSE: TKO), today announced 10 new editions of Raw and SmackDown across the U.S and Canada this summer. Tickets for each live event will go on sale Friday, April 25 at 10am local.
Fans can now register for the Wednesday, April 23 presale by visiting: https://www.wwe.com/new-events-presale-registration.
|Monday, July 7
|Providence, Rhode Island
|RAW
|Amica Mutual Pavilion
|Ticketmaster
|Friday, July 11
|Nashville, Tennessee
|SmackDown
|Bridgestone Arena
|Ticketmaster
|Monday, July 14
|Birmingham, Alabama
|RAW
|Legacy Arena
|Ticketmaster
|Friday, July 18
|San Antonio, Texas
|SmackDown
|Frost Bank Center
|Ticketmaster
|Monday, July 21
|Houston, Texas
|RAW
|Toyota Center
|AXS
|Friday, July 25
|Cleveland, Ohio
|SmackDown
|Rocket Arena
|Seat Geek
|Monday, July 28
|Detroit, Michigan
|RAW
|Little Caesars Arena
|Ticketmaster
|Friday, August 8
|Montreal, QC, Canada
|SmackDown
|Bell Centre
|Ticketmaster
|Monday, August 11
|Quebec City, QC, Canada
|RAW
|Centre Videotron
|Ticketmaster
|Friday, August 15
|Boston, Massachusetts
|SmackDown
|TD Garden
|Ticketmaster
