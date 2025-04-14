What's happening...

WWE announces ten Raw and Smackdown events

April 14, 2025

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE issued the following press release on Monday.

April 14, 2025 – WWE, part of TKO Group Holdings (NYSE: TKO), today announced 10 new editions of Raw and SmackDown across the U.S and Canada this summer. Tickets for each live event will go on sale Friday, April 25 at 10am local.

Fans can now register for the Wednesday, April 23 presale by visiting: https://www.wwe.com/new-events-presale-registration.

Monday, July 7 Providence, Rhode Island RAW Amica Mutual Pavilion Ticketmaster
Friday, July 11 Nashville, Tennessee SmackDown Bridgestone Arena Ticketmaster
Monday, July 14 Birmingham, Alabama RAW Legacy Arena Ticketmaster
Friday, July 18 San Antonio, Texas SmackDown Frost Bank Center Ticketmaster
Monday, July 21 Houston, Texas RAW Toyota Center AXS
Friday, July 25 Cleveland, Ohio SmackDown Rocket Arena Seat Geek
Monday, July 28 Detroit, Michigan RAW Little Caesars Arena Ticketmaster
Friday, August 8 Montreal, QC, Canada SmackDown Bell Centre Ticketmaster
Monday, August 11 Quebec City, QC, Canada RAW Centre Videotron Ticketmaster
Friday, August 15 Boston, Massachusetts SmackDown TD Garden Ticketmaster
