WWE announces ten Raw and Smackdown events

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE issued the following press release on Monday.

April 14, 2025 – WWE, part of TKO Group Holdings (NYSE: TKO), today announced 10 new editions of Raw and SmackDown across the U.S and Canada this summer. Tickets for each live event will go on sale Friday, April 25 at 10am local.

Fans can now register for the Wednesday, April 23 presale by visiting: https://www.wwe.com/new-events-presale-registration.