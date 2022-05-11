05/11 Moore’s NXT 2.0 audio review: Cora Jade vs. Natalya, NXT Tag Team Champions Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne vs. Roxanne Perez and Wendy Choo, Alba Fyre vs. Amari Miller, Fallon Henley vs. Sloane Jacobs and Ariana Grace vs. Nikkita Lyons in NXT Women’s Breakout Tournament first-round matches

CategoriesMember Exclusive Podcasts NEWS TICKER PODCASTS

By John Moore, ProWrestling.net Staffer (@liljohnm)

John Moore reviews the latest NXT 2.0 television show: Cora Jade vs. Natalya, NXT Tag Team Champions Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne vs. Roxanne Perez and Wendy Choo, Alba Fyre vs. Amari Miller, Fallon Henley vs. Sloane Jacobs and Ariana Grace vs. Nikkita Lyons in NXT Women’s Breakout Tournament first-round matches, and more (29:43)…

Click here for the May 11 NXT 2.0 audio review.

