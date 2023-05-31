NXT Battleground poll results for best match and overall show grade

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-Sunday’s NXT Battleground event received a majority B grade from 44 percent of the voters in our post show poll. A finished second with 28 percent of the vote.

-54 percent of the voters gave best match honors to Ilja Dragunov vs. Dijak in a Last Man Standing match. Tiffany Stratton vs. Lyra Valkyria in the finals of the tournament for the vacant NXT Women’s Title finished second with 21 percent of the vote.

Powell’s POV: I gave the show a B- grade. I agree with the majority that voted the Last Man Standing match as best of the night. Thanks to everyone who took the time to vote in the polls. The WWE Battleground poll results are available on the main page, and the AEW Double Or Nothing poll results will be released later today.