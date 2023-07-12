NXT TV preview: The lineup for Tuesday’s show

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for Tuesday’s edition of NXT on USA Network.

-Wes Lee vs. Dominik Mysterio for the NXT North American Championship

-Nathan Frazer and Dragon Lee vs. Los Lotharios

-Kiana James vs. Gigi Dolin

-Bronco Nima and Lucien Price vs. Axiom and Scrypts

-Tony D’Angelo’s homecoming

Powell's POV: NXT will be live from the WWE Performance Center.