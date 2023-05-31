AEW Double Or Nothing poll results for best match and overall grade

CategoriesAEW News Dot Net Notebook NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-Sunday’s AEW Double Or Nothing pay-per-view event received a majority C grade from 26 percent of the voters in our post event poll. B finished second with 24 percent. D finished third with 23 percent. Anarchy in the Arena with Bryan Danielson, Jon Moxley, Claudio Castagnoli, and Wheeler Yuta vs. Kenny Omega, Hangman Page, and the Young Bucks finished second with 20 precent of the vote.

-49 percent of our voters gave MJF vs. Darby Allin vs. Jack Perry vs. Sammy Guevara for the AEW World Championship the best match of the night honors.

Powell’s POV: Only 35 precent of our voters gave the show an above average grade. Jake Barnett gave the show a C grade while Will Pruett and I gave it C- grades in our same night audio review for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons). Last year’s Double Or Nothing received a majority B grade from 41 percent of the voters and an A grade from 28 percent of the voters. The 2021 Double Or Nothing received an A grade from 54 percent of the voters and a B grade from 22 percent of the voters. Thanks to everyone who took the time to vote in the polls.