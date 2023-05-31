AEW Dynamite results (5/31): Powell’s live review of Adam Cole and Britt Baker vs. Chris Jericho and Saraya, Jon Moxley, Claudio Castagnoli, and Wheeler Yuta vs. Penta El Zero Miedo, Rey Fenix, and Bandido, Kris Statlander vs. Nyla Rose for the TBS Title,  Orange Cassidy and Darby Allin vs. Gates of Agony, Swerve Strickland vs. Big Bill vs. Trent Beretta in a three-way

CategoriesAEW TV REVIEWS MUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER TV REVIEWS

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

AEW Dynamite (Episode 191)

San Diego, California at Viejas Arena

Aired live May 31, 2023 on TBS

[Hour One] The Dynamite opening aired. Pyro shot off on the stage, which had video walls listing the release date of the AEW Fight Forever video game. The broadcast team was Excalibur, Taz, and Tony Schiavone, and Justin Roberts was the ring announcer…

“Wild Thing” played and then Blackpool Combat Club members Jon Moxley, Claudio Castagnoli, and Wheeler Yuta were shown walking through the concourse and into arena for the opening match. Footage aired from the Anarchy in the Arena match. Bryan Danielson sat in on commentary and said he couldn’t comment on whether Don Callis and Konosuke Takeshita are part of the BCC, but he plugged Callis speaking later in the show. Penta El Zero Miedo, Rey Fenix, and Bandido made their entrance…

1. Jon Moxley, Claudio Castagnoli, and Wheeler Yuta vs. Penta El Zero Miedo, Rey Fenix, and Bandido (w/Alex Abrahantes). Graphics listed the upcoming matches and segments while the match took place. Yuta went for an early pin on Bandido and got a two count. Danielson recalled scolding one of Yuta’s covers last week and praised how much better this one was.

Bandido held up Yuta with one arm and had the crowd count along to sixty before performing the suplex. Meanwhile, Penta and Fenix had Moxley and Castagnoli locked in submission holds. A short time later, Penta performed a Backstabber on Castagnoli.

Yuta avoided a diving Bandido, who was then pulled to the floor where Castagnoli and Moxley performed a spike piledriver heading into a picture-in-picture break. [C] Danielson questioned where The Elite were. Schiavone said both teams had a hell of a match on Sunday. Danielson asked which team won and which team was fighting tonight.

Bandido fired up and removed the shirt that he was wearing before performing a popup cutter on Yuta. Bandido went up top while Penta and Fenix dove onto Moxley and Castagnoli. Bandido frog splashed Yuta and then covered him. Danielson said Yuta wouldn’t have kicked out of that move a year-and-a-half ago.

Bandido set up for his 21 Plex finisher on Yuta, but Moxley held Yuta to block the move. Castagnoli hit Bandido with an uppercut from the floor. Yuta caught Bandido with a flying knee and then hit him with repeated elbows to the head. Yuta hooked Bandido into a pin and got the three count.

Jon Moxley, Claudio Castagnoli, and Wheeler Yuta defeated Penta El Zero Miedo, Rey Fenix, and Bandido in 13:00.

After the match, Danielson left the broadcast table and joined his faction mates inside the ring…

Powell’s POV: An entertaining opener. It was pretty obvious that BCC would win coming off their pay-per-view main event victory, but the babyface trio got a lot of offense and looked good in defeat.

Alex Marvez interviewed The Elite members Hangman Page, Matt Jackson, and Nick Jackson backstage. Matt, who was nursing his foot from the pay-per-view, said he never thought he would try to melt off another man’s face with an explosive sneaker and yet here they are.

Evil Uno showed up with Alex Reynolds and John Silver. They said hello to Page and then acted jealous because he was hanging out with his friends. Marvez said there’s a rumor that Kenny Omega left the country and was back in Canada. Page said Omega was hurt and pissed off and then added that he was not in Canada. Page ran off to speak with the Dark Order trio…

Excalibur ran through upcoming matches and said the three-way was up next… [C] Excalibur hyped the announcement regarding the AEW Collision debut for later in the show…

Tony Schiavone stood inside the ring and plugged the availability of the Double Or Nothing replay. Schiavone introduced Jay White and Juice Robinson as Bullet Club Gold. The duo made their entrance and then put their arms around Schiavone.

White said Ricky Starks probably felt like he was on top of the world after eliminating him and Robinson from the battle royal. White said Starks is not the AEW International Champion because he lost that match, just as he lost to White.

Robinson brought up AEW Tag Team Champions “FTR” Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler. Robinson asked why they came to the aid of Starks. Robinson said Starks has no friends. White said FTR are southern boys and are a little slow and look dumb too.

Harwood and Wheeler made their entrance and entered the ring. Robinson assumed they were there to apologize. White assumed they wanted to join Bullet Club Gold and said all they had to do was ask politely. Harwood held out his hand for the miv, but White dropped it in front of him. Robinson hit Harwood with a cheap shot punch and then he and White attacked FTR.

Ricky Starks ran out with a chair, causing White and Starks to exit the ring and hope the barricade. Starks challenged White to face him next week with Robinson not at ringside…

Powell’s POV: Three babyfaces and two heels. I assume that if we get Starks vs. White with Robinson barred from ringside, we’ll get a new member of Bullet Club Gold next week.

Tony Khan stood backstage and announced that AEW Collision will feature CM Punk. The reaction received more boos than cheers. Camera shots showed some fans wearing Punk shirts and some fans giving thumbs down. Schiavone said Collision would be must see TV…

Powell’s POV: Punk should get a big babyface reaction in Chicago, but it will be very interesting to see how he’s received elsewhere and if they end up turning him heel if the fans don’t get behind him quickly.

Trent Beretta made his entrance for three-way match. Chuck Taylor joined him onstage and then headed to the back. Big Bill was accompanied by Lee Moriarty, who also headed backstage. Highlights aired of Swerve Strickland eliminating Bill from the Blackjack Battle Royale. Prince Nana, Brian Cage, and the Gates of Agony walked onto the stage and then Swerve Strickland made his entrance while they headed backstage. Highlights were shown of Orange Cassidy eliminating Swerve to win the Blackjack Battle Royale…

2. Swerve Strickland vs. Big Bill vs. Trent Beretta in a three-way. Swerve started the match at ringside. Bill put Beretta down with a big boot and then mugged for the camera heading into a PIP break. [C] Swerve and Beretta teamed up for a double team move on Bill from the top rope.

Bill came back with a sidewalk slam on Beretta and had him beat, but Swerve broke it up. Moments later, Beretta hit Swerve with a flying knee and then put him down with a piledriver and had the pin, but Bill broke it up. In the end, Bill chokeslammed Beretta from the apron into the ring. Swerve hit a top rope double stomp on Bill on the apron. Swerve rolled Beretta into a crucifix pin and got the win…

Swerve Strickland defeated Big Bill and Trent Beretta in 9:00 in a three-way.

Powell’s POV: Swerve continues to do really good work as the opportunistic heel. The finish was effective in terms of protecting Big Bill, who really should get a singles push.

A video package recapped Kris Statlander returning at AEW Double Or Nothing and defeating Jade Cargill to win the TBS Championship in an unadvertised match. She spoke about how it had been a long time and was emotional as she spoke about winning the championship. She said she would prove to everyone that they were right and would also prove it to herself by having the best title reign that anyone has ever seen…

Renee Paquette stood on the stage and introduced The Acclaimed duo of Max Caster and Anthony Bowens along with Billy Gunn. She said things didn’t go their way when they challenged for the AEW Trios Titles and noted that they asked for this time.

Gunn said anyone can be beaten at any time. He said he was disappointed that he let Caster and Bowens down. Caster said it was okay and said they are all the people’s choice. Bowens said they were screwed out of tag team gold a while back and they want the gold back. Bowens put over Gunn and said he deserves to hold gold one more time. Bowens said they love Gunn and everyone loves The Acclaimed…

Excalibur hyped upcoming matches and segments… [C]

Tony Schiavone stood in the ring and said the vile rises in his mouth and throat when he says this name. “Here comes Don Callis and Takeshita,” Schiavone said. Callis and Takeshita walked to the ring without entrance music. Their video wall showed Callis turning on Kenny Omega, and Takeshita attacking Omega at Double Or Nothing.

Callis received Dominik Mysterio-like boos. He said he hoped they were for Kenny Omega and proclaimed himself the real victim. Callis took credit for the various titles that Omega won and said Omega chose his friends. Callis said he has to look at the scar on his head every morning and blames Omega for it.

Callis said Omega has destroyed his family. “Maybe I’ve lost a nephew, but I’ve gained a son,” Callis said. Callis pointed to Takeshita and said he’s the best athlete he’s ever seen in wrestling. Callis said Takeshita is better than Rikidozan, Antonio Inoki, Akira Maeda, Keiji Muto, Kazuchika Okada, and Kenny Omega.

Takeshita took the mic and spoke in Japanese briefly, then said they will destroy The Elite and namely Omega. Omega said his new family would take The Elite out of All Elite Wrestling…

Powell’s POV: It’s fun to see the nuclear heat that Callis and Takeshita received. The key names mentioned by Callis were Okada and Omega, as they are the only two active wrestlers of the bunch. Are they setting up a tag team match for Forbidden Door?

A video package featured Wardlow and Arn Anderson talking about Wardlow’s ladder match win over Christian Cage to retain the TNT Title at Double Or Nothing. Wardlow said that if Luchasaurus has anything left, he’ll be happy to finish the job…

[Hour Two] Gates of Agony made their entrance followed by separate entrances for skateboarding Darby Allin and AEW International Champion Orange Cassidy. More highlights of Cassidy winning the Blackjack Battle Royale were shown…

3. Darby Allin and Orange Cassidy vs. “Gates of Agony” Bishop Kaun and Toa Leona. Kaun attacked Allin and the referee rewarded him for it by calling for the bell to start the match. Swerve Strickland, Brian Cage, and Prince Nana walked onto the stage while Allin was being double teamed. Swerve sat in a chair while Cage and Nana stood on each side of him.