WWE Smackdown results (5/23): Powell’s live review of Street Profits vs. Fraxiom for the WWE Tag Titles, Aleister Black vs. LA Knight vs. Shinsuke Nakamura, and Charlotte Flair vs. Giulia vs. Zelina Vega in MITB qualifiers

CategoriesMUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER TV REVIEWS WWE TV Reviews

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE Smackdown (Episode 1,344)

May 23, 2025, in Savannah, Georgia at EnMarket Arena

Simulcast live on USA Network and internationally on Netflix

[Hour One] A shot aired of the host city while Joe Tessitore checked in on commentary. Arrival/backstage shots aired of The Street Profits, Fraxiom, Jacob Fatu, Solo Sikoa, and JC Mateo, and Drew McIntyre. As McIntyre was walking in the backstage area, Damian Priest attacked him. McIntyre and Priest were pulled apart by referees, security, and producers…

WWE Women’s Champion Tiffany Stratton made her entrance while being introduced by ring announcer Mark Nash. Wade Barrett joined Tessitore on commentary, and they recapped Stratton’s win over Nia Jax from last week’s show.

Stratton said a year ago, she was walking into Money in the Bank with all the hype in the world, and now she’s the champion. Stratton recalled beating Charlotte Flair and Jax. She was about to warn the future MITB winner about attempting to cash in on her, but she was interrupted by entrance music.

Alexa Bliss headed to the ring. Bliss introduced herself to Stratton and said she’s had her eye on her. She said she felt bad for Charlotte when Stratton beat her at WrestleMania. Bliss recalled cashing in the MITB briefcase on Jax. She said she likes Jax and it wasn’t personal, but she doesn’t even know Strattong. Bliss said that if Stratton thinks her rise to the top was quick, just wait for the downfall.

Charlotte Flair made her entrance and started to speak as she headed to the ring. Flair was booed loudly as she congratulated Stratton for beating her at WrestleMania. Flair said Stratton is doing great, but it won’t last forever. Flair said she’s done everything there is to do in the business aside from winning MITB.

Flair entered the ring and said that when she wants something, she just takes it. Stratton recalled Flair saying that cashing in the MITB contract was taking the easy way out, yet here she was trying to cash in. Stratton said Bliss and Flair were too vintage for her, and she’s the upgrade. Stratton said it will always be Tiffy Time and then exited the ring.

Giulia made her entrance and crossed paths with Bliss before heading to the ring. A graphic listed Flair vs. Giulia vs. Zelina Vega in an MITB ladder match qualifier, and then the show cut to commercial… [C]

Powell’s POV: A solid showcase of the women’s title picture. There were no hints as to what’s happening between Bliss and Flair aside from the two of them sharing the ring.

Zelina Vega made her entrance…

1. Women’s U.S. Champion Zelina Vega vs. Charlotte Flair vs. Giulia in a women’s Money in the Bank qualifying match. Barrett said Vega winning means she could go for more gold and also prevent someone from using the briefcase to cash in on her. Vega performed a moonsault from the middle rope onto both opponents, heading into a picture-in-picture break. [C]

Flair got Vega in the Electric Chair position. Giulia missile dropkicked Flair, causing Flair and Vega to fall to the mat. Giulia made covers on both women and got two counts. A short time later, Flair hit a top rope moonsault on both opponents simultaneously and covered them both for a two count.

Giulia caught Flair in the Rings of Saturn and rolled her into a pin for a two count. Flair came back and speared Giulia for a two count. Flair went for a Figure Eight, but Giulia countered into an inside cradle for a two count. Flair caught Giulia going for a dropkick and put her in the Figure Four. Vega broke it up before Flair could turn it into a Figure Eight.

Vega hit Giulia with a Code Red and had her beat, but Giulia broke up the pin. A “this is awesome” chant broke out. Flair put Vega in the Figure 8. Giulia jumped off the top rope and double stomped Flair’s knee. Giulia followed up with a Northern Lights Bomb on Vega and then pinned her.

Giulia defeated Zelina Vega and Charlotte Flair in a Triple Threat in 13:30 to qualify for the Money in the Bank ladder match.

The updated graphic showed Giulia, Roxanne Perez, Alexa Bliss, and Rhea Ripley as MITB qualifiers with two spots open in the women’s match…

Powell’s POV: A good match. Was Vega in this match just to take the pin, or will Giulia eventually go after the Women’s U.S. Championship? I like that Barrett explained why Vega would attempt to qualify for MITB despite being a champion. But I can’t stand that they continue to play up the possibility fo MITB winners cashing in for secondary titles.

Tommaso Ciampa and Johnny Gargano had a promo video and spoke about their issues with the Motor City Machine Guns. Ciampa also talked about facing Chris Sabin and capped off the promo with his chair kick…

“The Motor City Machine Guns” Alex Shelley and Chris Sabin made their entrance… [C]