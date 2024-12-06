WWE Smackdown results (12/6): Barnett’s review of MCMG vs. The Street Profits for the WWE Tag Team Titles, Naomi vs. Tiffany Stratton vs. Elektra Lopez in a Women’s U.S. Title tournament match

CategoriesMUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER TV REVIEWS WWE TV Reviews

By Jake Barnett, ProWrestling.net Co-Senior Staffer (@jakebarnett)

WWE Smackdown (Episode 1,319)

Minneapolis, Minnesota at Target Center

Aired December 6, 2024 on USA Network

Michael Cole and Corey Graves welcomed the TV audience to Minneapolis and then aired footage from the Survivor Series PLE from this past weekend. After the video, they confirmed broken bones in the foot and ankle of Bronson Reed, a torn bicep for Tonga Loa, and a broken toe for Jimmy Uso. The Street Profits and B-Fab were shown walking into the arena, as well as the Motor City Machine Guns. Solo Sikoa and the New Bloodline walked in as well, and attacked Apollo Crews randomly backstage.

In the arena, Cody Rhodes made his ring entrance to begin the show proper. He worked through his usual intro shtick. Then, he addressed Saturday Night’s Main Event coming up next weekend. Cody started to address Kevin Owens, but was interrupted by Chad Gable and American Made. Gable referenced being the greatest athlete to ever come out of Minnesota, and Nick Aldis had inquired about American Made during the upcoming “transfer window”.

Gable called Minnesotans simple minded, and the crowd was quick to tell him he sucked. He called Cody a workhorse and an inspiration to him when he got back to WWE. Gable said he dressed the part, but that was easy. He then said what was hard was being a good friend like Kevin Owens, and not a bad one like Otis. Gable was a terrible friend, and superficial, and he only cares about what other people think of him. He castigated Rhodes for teaming with the guy who made Owens life a living hill, and said he deserved everything that was coming to him.

Cody replied and asked the crowd if they would be his friend. He then told Gable he was disappointed he was spewing all this vitriol about him, because he sees himself in him. He referenced Shorty G, and told Gable he was looking at Stardust. Cody said he knew what he was going through, and he probably figured he had nothing to lose, but he was wrong because what happens when he fails again. He questioned whether he would turn on Brutus or Ivy Nile when he failed again, because he couldn’t take the pressure of another failure.

Gable told him to shut up, and said he would whoop his ass if he wasn’t wearing his suit. Cody replied that he knew Gable was there to see Nick Aldis, but when he was there he should lace up his boots and ask if he could face him one on one later tonight. He then said that he had Kevin Owens on his mind, and that was bad news for him. Cole then addressed the trade window, and said the GMs from all three brands were working on moving people around.

Backstage, Chelsea Green approached Bianca Belair and called her Nancy Drew, because she had to solve her Jade Mystery. Chelsea mocked Bianca for losing the US Title qualifying match, and Bianca responded by asking if Piper was the one who took out Jade Cargill to get her out of the match. Piper said she didn’t touch Jade, but she would touch Bianca in the ring later if she wanted. Bianca threw a punch, but got kicked by both Piper and Chelsea, and Piper told her she’d see her in the ring.

My Take: A decent opening segment that introduced the new Trade Window and got hometown guy Chad Gable a match with the World Champ in the main event. Bianca being on a quest to solve the Jade mystery should be interesting, particularly if she’s eventually revealed as the attacker.

Tiffany Stratton made her entrance in the arena. Jesse Ventura was shown in the audience, and mentioned as being a guest commentator at Saturday Night’s Main Event. Elektra Lopez made her entrance next, and finally Naomi.

1. Elektra Lopez vs. Tiffany Stratton vs. Naomi in a United States Championship Tournament Match: Lopez dumped Naomi to the outside and landed some strikes and a dropkick to Tiffany. Stratton recovered and landed a seated dropkick of her own for a two count. She followed up with an acrobatic back elbow in the corner. Naomi caught Stratton with a flying cross body. The three women ended up in the corner, and Naomi slipped on the ropes leading to an awkward sequence. Lopez and Stratton attempted to double team Naomi, but he managed to land a stunner of sorts on both women.

She attacked Lopez on the floor, but got wrecked by a double stomp on the apron. Stratton then landed a snap suplex on Lopez for a two count. After a reversal, Lopez applied a single leg crab to Stratton. Naomi re-entered the match and there were several pinfall attempts for two counts by all three women. Lopez landed a swing out Uranage on Naomi for a near fall. She landed a modified Blue Thunder Bomb a moment later, but Stratton broke up the fall.

Naomi recovered and landed a rear view on Stratton, and then planted Lopez with a facebuster. She attempted her split legged moonsault, but Candice Lerae interfered. She knocked her down and landed a neckbreaker on Lopez. She landed the moonsault the second time, but Stratton broke it up with a springboard senton. She followed up with a PME on Lopez and got the win.

Tiffany Stratton defeated Naomi and Elektra Lopez at 7:32

Stratton celebrated to a fired up hometown crowd. Cole and Graves threw to Byron Saxton backstage, and we found out that the Street Profits were attacked. Nick Aldis informed the Machine Guns, and Gargano walked up to offer DIY’s services to replace the profits. The Guns agreed, and Aldis told Gargano tell Ciampa not to make him regret this.

My Take: An ok match, but probably the weakest of the US Title Tournament so far. Gargano did his best “I have no idea who attacked the Profits but I have an idea” ploy.

Back in the arena, Bianca Belair made her ring entrance. Jade Cargill’s injury angle was recapped in video form, and then Piper Niven made her entrance with Chelsea Green.

2. Bianca Belair vs. Piper Niven: Piper started out in control and landed a running cross body. Bianca had her ribs taped up from Wargames and the attack by Green and Niven earlier. Interference from Green allowed Niven to land a Bossman Slam for a near fall…[c]

Piper applied an abdominal stretch for a bit, and then landed a hip toss. She followed up with two running sentons for a near fall. Niven applied a Bear Hug, but Bianca fought out with her Braid. She then landed some strikes, but Niven replied with a headbutt. Piper attempted to pick up Bianca, but she slipped out the back and applied a sleeper. Niven broke free, but missed the follow up running splash.

Bianca went up top and landed a flying cross body, but Niven kicked out. She then landed some corner punches, but Piper fought out of the corner and tossed Bianca aside. Belair then landed a spear for a near fall. She then attempted a KOD, but Niven escaped and landed a Saito Suplex. She then attempted to charge into the corner, but Bianca managed to lift her up for a spinebuster.

Niven managed to deliver a powerbomb a moment later for a near fall of her own. She then tried to get to the top rope, but Bianca met her in the corner for a KOD. Chelsea Green tried to interfere, but got pulled into the ring instead. Bianca then delivered the KOD and dropped Niven onto Chelsea and covered for the win.

Bianca Belair defeated Piper Niven at 12:15

An interview set was being setup in the back for Kevin Owens. Chad Gable and Cody Rhodes as advertised for later. A video then recapped the US Title win of Shinsuke Nakamura…[c]

My Take: Bianca and Piper was a hoot. More of that please.

A video recap of the Women’s Wargames match was shown. Backstage, Bianca Belair walked through the back limping on her sore ribs. She ran into Naomi, who complained about Candice LeRae and Tiffany Stratton staying on her neck. Byron Saxton walked up to confirm that Piper Niven did not attack Jade Cargill, and Bianca said when she finds out who did it would be over for them. In the arena, Shinsuke Nakmaura made his ring entrance as the new US Champion.

LA Knight then made his entrance with Nakamura kneeling in the ring. He called Nakamura a joke of a US Champion, and said he won with a cheap shot and that makes him a cheap champion. He demanded a rematch for “his” title, and Nakamura was unresponsive. Knight said the only thing Nakamura has done in his face is spit mist, and so he was putting his mist blockers on, and put on some sunglasses.

Before Knight could enter the ring, Andrade made his entrance and said he had unfinished business with Nakamura. Before they could get very far, Knight and Andrade were attacked by Tama Tonga and Jacob Fatu. Nakamura teased misting them in the face, but Solo called off the dogs and he made his exit. Solo then delivered Samoan Spikes to both Knight and Andrade.

Solo said anybody who thinks The Bloodline is weak or finished, he dared them to step up, because the Bloodline with lay them out every single time. He said he was tired of not being taken seriously, and the people can laugh all they want but he was still the tribal chief. Solo said he was still head of the table, and still had the Ulafala. He demanded Minneapolis acknowledge him, and they held up the ones.

Backstage, Ciampa and Gargano spoke in the locker room. Ciampa said this doesn’t fix things yet, as they should have had their title rematch months ago. Ciampa said he still wanted an answer from Gargano on his question from last week, and he would see him out there.

My Take: I wonder if we’ll get Carmelo Hayes eventually involved in a four way in the US Title picture. Solo and the Bloodline needed to get their heat back, and this was a decent start.

Kevin Owens appeared on video from a car. He complained about having to travel to Minneapolis for a Michael Cole interview. He then said he’s not even going to go into the arena, he told Michael Cole and find him in his car instead, or don’t because he doesn’t really even care.

In the arena, the Motor City Machine Guns made their entrance. They were followed by DIY.

3. DIY (Tommaso Ciampa and Johnny Gargano) vs. MCMG (Chris Sabin and Alex Shelley) for the WWE Tag Team Titles: Ciampa assaulted Sabin aggressively, and then barked at Gargano about that being what they had to do to win. Sabin landed a knee lift and then tagged in Shelley. They then landed a double team sequence that ended with a dropkick to the face of Ciampa. Gargano tagged in after Ciampa landed a thrust to the throat of Ciampa. He applied an arm twist, and Ciampa tagged himself back into the match. He landed some punches to Shelley and told Gargano he would do it himself.

The Guns took control and landed a double team kick on Ciampa on the apron…[c]

Ciampa landed a side slam on Shelley and covered for a two count. Shelley replied with a jawbreaker. Ciampa ran into the corner to attack Shelley, and accidentally booted Gargano off the apron. Ciampa then went for the Fairytale Ending, but couldn’t land it. Sabin tagged in and landed a soccer kick on Ciampa, and another on Gargano from the apron. He then went up top and landed a cross body block for a near fall.

The Guns landed another double team sequence that ended with Shelley dropping Ciampa with a flatliner. Ciampa fired back with a twisting neckbreaker on Shelley for a near fall. He then tossed Shelley to the floor, and Gargano refused to attack him and tossed him back in the ring. Ciampa shoved him and told him to do something. Gargano shoved back, and told Ciampa to get out of the ring and he would do it himself.

Ciampa screamed that Gargano was useless and grabbed a chair. MCMG went for Skull and Bones, while Ciampa distracted the referee. Gargano elbowed Sabin in the balls, and Shelley was shocked. Gargano superkicked Shelley in the face and then tagged out to Ciampa. They landed Meet in the Middle on Sabin and covered for the win.

DIY defeated MCMG to win the WWE Tag Team Championships at 10:58

Michael Cole left the announce table to go interview Kevin Owens in his car…[c]

My Take: That was the right call for DIY. The ruse to show dissention paid off with the heel turn, which was what Gargano desperately needed. I think the Guns will actually benefit from being in chase mode.

A replay of the Tag Title Change was shown. Ciampa and Gargano celebrated backstage and Candice congratulated them. They said they would tell their kids that they aren’t losers.

Cole walked out to Owens and was asked to get into the car. Cole complained about not being in the building. Owens said he was tired of being told he couldn’t come into the building, and now he wanted someone to come outside with him. Cole said he wanted to give him an unbiased interview, and Owens called him a Cody Rhodes fanboy.

Cole said that wasn’t fair, they’ve known each other for 10 years. Owens said he can’t believe he doesn’t see this the way he does. Owens said Owens is sick and tired of everything being about Cody Rhodes. His image is everywhere and he’s got three pyros during his entrance, and he betrayed him on top of everything. Cole replied that Sami Zayn and The Usos both thought it was a good idea to help Roman Reigns, and Owens said he didn’t care about what they thought.

Owens said Cole doesn’t have any friends and so he doesn’t understand betrayal. Cole replied that he had some advice for Owens, and told him to look in a mirror because this was all about him. Owens got heated and told Cole to get out of his rental car. He then called out to Cole one more time, and when he looked back he closed the window in his face.

Backstage, Carmelo Hayes approached Nick Aldis as he was speaking to Gunther. Melo asked Aldis what he was doing about the transfer window, because if Melo wasn’t a priority on Smackdown then Monday Night Melo on Netflix sounded fine to him. Aldis told him that wasn’t a threat, and he’d love if he became Adam Pearce’s problem, but he did have something in mind for him. Melo turned around to gloat, and when he turned back Aldis was gone like Batman. Cody Rhodes made his entrance in the arena…[c]

My Take: Owens and Cole are funny together. Gunther being backstage is interesting. Could we be looking at titles moving in this trade window? After they just introduced all those new titles so each show would have some consistency? I’m guessing no.

Chad Gable made his entrance with American Made.

4. Chad Gable vs. Cody Rhodes: Things went back and forth early on. Both men traded chops in the corner. Cody landed a delayed vertical suplex and fired up the crowd. He went for a disaster kick, but Ivy Nile jumped on the apron to distract him, and Gable took advantage with a Dragon Screw. He then followed up by pulling Rhodes under the ropes and smashing his ankle into the ring post…[c]

Gable took down Rhodes and applied an ankle lock. Cody escaped and got back to his feet, but Gable dropkicked Rhodes in the bad leg. He then followed up with repeated strikes. Gable climbed up top and landed a flying headbutt for a two count. Both men then tangled up in the corner, but Rhodes was able to pull Gable back into the ring with a slick looking inverted superplex. Both men then traded punches, but Rhodes got the best of it.

Rhodes landed a powerslam on a running Gable. He then followed up with a disaster kick and began to fire up the crowd. Rhodes was able to avoid a Chaos Theory and then hit the ropes for a Cody Cutter. The Creed Brothers pulled Gable from the ring, and American Made was tossed from ringside. Gable managed to land a chop block to Rhodes and removed his boot. He then applied another Ankle Lock, but Rhodes eventually somersaulted out of it and sent Gable into the turnbuckle.

Cody leapt up into the corner and landed a Cutter from the top rope. He went for CrossRhodes, but Gable picked the ankle and put him in another Ankle Lock. Rhodes reached the ropes, but Gable landed a German Suplex. He attempted to follow up with a moonsault, but Cody avoided it and finally landed CrossRhodes for the win.

Cody Rhodes defeated Chad Gable at 12:21

Cody held his ankle after the match. Kevin Owens then appeared in the ring and stomped away on the bad ankle of Rhodes. He then followed up with elbows and stomps, and then WWE officials broke things up. Rhodes fought through the officials and sent Owens to ringside, and then dove through the ropes at Owens. Both men then brawled at ringside again before being separated again.

My Take: A good match to close the show. The ankle and knee of Rhodes have been targeted in back to back weeks. I assume that will be a focus of attack for Owens on the go home show for Saturday Night’s Main Event. I have to wonder if Randy Orton makes his return on that show to have an effect on the title match, but we’ll see.