TNA Impact Hit List: Matt Hardy and Jeff Hardy vs. Eddie Edwards and Brian Myers the TNA Tag Titles, Jordynne Grace vs. Tasha Steelz, five-way for a shot at the X Division Title 

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

TNA Impact Hits

Jordynne Grace vs. Tasha Steelz: The usual good match from both women. It means something when Grace takes a loss, but I don’t know how much Steelz actually gained from winning because of interference from Alisha Edwards. The promo that Steelz cut to set up the match was really good. The context of the promo was basic, but her delivery and poise really stood out.

Kushida vs. Trent Seven vs. JDC vs. Leon Slater vs. Ace Austin to become No. 1 contender to the X Division Title: A good X Division opener. Kushida going over was well received by the live crowd, but I can’t say that seeing him earn another X Division Title shot did much for this viewer. Have we heard from Seven since his big turn on Mike Bailey? Is Slater ever going to be positioned as more than an up and coming high spot guy?

Matt Hardy and Jeff Hardy vs. Eddie Edwards and Brian Myers the TNA Tag Team Titles: A solid match with a bad finish that also involved even more interference from Alisha Edwards. The post match angle with the heels putting the Hardys through a table sets up a tables match between these teams for the Final Resolution event.

Josh Alexander, Frankie Kazarian, Judas Icarus, and Travis Williams vs. Mike Santana, Steve Maclin, Eric Young, and Jonathan Gresham: Good work from the various wrestlers. The match felt rather inconsequential just as most eight-man tag team matches do. In this case, Alexander taking the pin after Kazarian hit Gresham with the Call Your Shot trophy didn’t really accomplish much from a storytelling standpoint. Nevertheless, it was encouraging to see Icarus and Williams get a credibility boost by holding their own during the match.

TNA Impact Misses

Nic Nemeth promo: TNA hyped that Nemeth would address the controversy at Turning Point, but that never even came up. He was quickly interrupted by AJ Francis and KC Navarro, which led to Nemeth and Francis agreeing to meet for the TNA World Championship at Final Resolution. Francis has done a good job of generating heat for the two versions of the First Class tag team. It’s a big step up for him to challenge for the company’s top championship and I’m looking forward to seeing how he does.

PCO and Sami Callihan vs. “The Good Hands” Jason Hotch and John Skyler: A soft Miss. There was no mystery regarding the outcome of what felt like an unnecessary showcase win for PCO and Callihan. Skyler is good on the mic and can typically draw some cheap heat. I wish that he and Hotch were positioned as more than the punching bag tag team. Hotch also has upside as a singles wrestler and deserves better than he gets from the creative forces. The post match bit with “23” appearing on the big screen was mildly intriguing.