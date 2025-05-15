TNA Impact preview: The card for tonight’s show

CategoriesImpact News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

TNA is advertising the following matches and events for tonight’s TNA Impact television show.

-Nic Nemeth vs. Jeff Hardy

-Indi Hartwell’s in-ring debut in TNA

Elijah vs. Mance Warner vs. Ace Austin vs. Matt Cardona in a four-way for a shot at the TNA International Championship

-Masha Slamovich and Nikkita Lyons vs. Tessa Blanchard and Victoria Crawford

-“The Rascalz” Trey Miguel and Zachary Wentz vs. “The Great Hands” Jason Hotch and John Skyler

-Rosemary vs. Xia Brookside

-Frankie Kazarian speaks

Powell’s POV: This episode was taped May 2 in Irvine, California at Bren Events Center. TNA Impact is simulcast Thursdays on AXS TV and TNA+ at 7CT/8ET. John Moore’s weekly TNA Impact reviews are typically available on Fridays, along with my audio reviews for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).