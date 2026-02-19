What's happening...

02/19 PW Boom (Episode 396): Zack Heydorn on WWE Elimination Chamber, AEW’s improved television product, TNA since the AMC premiere

February 19, 2026

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast with Jason Powell features Brass Ring Media and SI.com’s Zack Heydorn on WWE Elimination Chamber, AEW’s improved television product, TNA since the AMC. premiere, and more…

Order Zack’s book “Stunning: The Wrestling Artistry of Steve Austin” here.

Click here to stream or download the Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast with Jason Powell (Episode 396) and guest Zack Heydorn.

