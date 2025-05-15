ROH on HonorClub lineup: The card for tonight’s show

CategoriesNEWS TICKER ROH News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for tonight’s ROH on HonorClub.

-Dustin Rhodes, Sammy Guevara, Ross Von Erich, and Marshall Von Erich vs. Mason Madden, Mansoor, Tony Nese, and Ariya Daivari

-Rachael Ellering vs. Trish Adora

-“The Frat House” Cole Karter and Griff Garrison vs. Evil Uno and Alex Reynolds

-Wheeler Yuta vs. Matt Mako

Powell’s POV: The show was taped on May 3, 2025, in Atlantic City, New Jersey at Adrian Phillips Theater at Boardwalk Hall. Dot Net contributor Sam Robinson’s written reviews of ROH on HonorClub are available on Fridays, along with his weekly ROH audio reviews for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).