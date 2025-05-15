AEW Dynamite preview: The Double Or Nothing go-home edition

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite television show.

-MJF contract signing for joining The Hurt Syndicate

Powell’s POV: Dynamite will be held on Wednesday in Albuquerque, New Mexico at Rio Rancho Events Center. Collision will be taped the same night, and we are looking for reports or basic results via dotnetjason@gmail.com. Join Jake Barnett for his live review as Dynamite is simulcast on TBS and Max at 7CT/8ET. Jake’s same-night audio reviews are available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon subscribers).