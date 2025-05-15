AEW Collision lineup: Saturday’s Beach Break show

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and segments are advertised for Saturday’s edition of AEW Collision.

-Tribute to Steve “Mongo” Michael with Ric Flair in attendance

-Anna Jay vs. Megan Bayne

-Dustin Rhodes and Sammy Guevara vs. “Cru” Lio Rush and Action Andretti for a shot at the AEW Tag Team Titles at Double Or Nothing

-“Gates of Agony” Toa Liona and Bishop Kaun vs. Big Bill and Bryan Keith in a Chicago Street Fight

-Kyle Fletcher vs. AR Fox

-Mike Bailey vs. Blake Christian

Powell’s POV: Collision was taped on Wednesday in Chicago, Illinois at NOW Arena. We are looking for reports or basic results via dotnetjason@gmail.com. Collision will be simulcast on TNT and Max at 7CT/8ET. Will Pruett’s weekly audio reviews are available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).